President Trump reveals he has had a coronavirus test

President Trump revealed on Saturday that he took the coronavirus test and awaits the results.

Before a briefing with the White House press service, he revealed that he had taken his temperature and that he was fine. Members of the press are also taking the temperature when they are close to the president, a new precaution.

“I also took the test,” said Trump in the White House briefing room. “I decided that I had to base myself on the press conference yesterday, people asked me to take the test.”

Trump has been in contact with people who have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about whether the President should shake hands, be quarantined, and tested.

Asked about his temperature, Trump told reporters when he left that it was “completely normal.”

Trump has said that his coronavirus test has been sent to a laboratory and that the results would take a day or two.

Trump said on Friday that he would be “probably” tested, but on Friday evening, Trump’s doctor said in a letter that the commander-in-chief did not need to be tested for coronavirus, after a second Brazilian An official who recently met with the president in Mar-a-Lago tested positive.

That’s because Trump’s interactions with the infected guests were “low risk,” wrote Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s doctor.

“The president’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake) and although he spent more time near the second case, all interactions occurred before the onset of symptoms”, said Conley’s news release. “These interactions would be classified as LOW risk for transmission according to CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication of home quarantine at this time.”

The acting Brazilian ambassador, Ambassador Nestor Forster, tested positive for the virus, the Brazilian embassy said on Friday.

Forster sat at Trump’s table during the Brazilian delegation’s Mar-a-Lago dinner last Saturday.

Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was judged positive on Wednesday. He posed for a photo with the president at the event.

Brazilian Senator Nelsinho Trad, who attended Mar-a-Lago’s dinner, also tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from his office on Friday evening, Agência Brasil, reported an official news agency.

Bolsonaro’s son said Friday that his father – who was at Saturday’s dinner – had tested negative for the virus a few hours after Brazilian reports indicated that it was positive.

“The information I have is the results that just say it is negative for the coronavirus,” said Eduardo Bolsonaro of his father. “I never heard that he was positive on the first exam. It’s something I don’t know. But, uh, everything is fine now.”

As of Saturday morning, more than 2,100 patients had contracted the virus in the United States and at least 50 had died.

Brie Stimson of Fox News contributed to this report.