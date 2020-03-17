Presidential candidates in the 1970s take extra care to escape coronavirus

Joe Biden is 77 years old. President Trump is 73 years old. Bernie Sanders is 78 years old and had a heart attack last year.

These are exactly the kinds of Americans the CDC would consider most at risk in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. They also run for president – or, in the case of Trump, for re-election.

TRUMP WANTS TO SEND “IMMEDIATELY” AMERICAN CHECKS IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS, SAYS MNUCHIN

Just as the pandemic forced the whole country to change its daily habits, it also forced the presidential field in the seventies of 2020 to take precautions.

In the Democratic primary race, Biden and Sanders essentially switched to a virtual campaign, for the good of their supporters, their staff and themselves.

Florida, Illinois and Arizona hold primaries on Tuesday, but the rest of the primary calendar remains in limbo while other states postpone. Meanwhile, the rapidly spreading coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, anchored both the former vice-president and the senator from Vermont, which led them to cancel the campaign events and turn to virtual rallies and town halls and press briefings at home.

The two candidates – and especially Trump – are still probably doing more than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House recommend. The administration released new guidelines on Monday for the Americans to curb the spread of COVID-19; a specific directive: “If you are an elderly person, stay at home and away from others.”

Another says, “If you have a serious underlying health problem that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that affects your lungs or heart function, or weakens your immune system), stay at home and away from other people. “

During Sunday’s main debate, Sanders was asked about his heart attack in October and how he planned to stay safe during the epidemic.

“We had a fireside conversation, not a rally,” said Sanders during the debate. “I love to rally and we bring several thousand people to our rallies. I appreciate it very much. We are not doing it at the moment. “

Sanders also said that he did not shake hands with the former vice president at the start of the debate and that he was “very careful with the people I interact with”.

Biden, in a veil at Sanders, later said, “Fortunately, I have none of the underlying conditions you are talking about,” adding that he is “in good health.”

Trump, who tested negative for coronavirus over the weekend, has always held face-to-face meetings with the coronavirus task force, executives from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and more. The president held a briefing with reporters in the James S. Brady press room in the White House on Tuesday and said that he was scheduled to meet with tourism industry leaders later today.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign said the former vice president would spend Tuesday’s main day in Delaware. It is not clear at this stage whether he will hold public events. Biden held a teleconference on Monday in Illinois, Arizona and Florida.

The Sanders campaign said on Tuesday that it “does not do traditional GOTV awareness in the states holding primary contests today.

“We are making it clear to voters that we think going to the polls in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic is a personal decision and we respect the choice they make,” said Mike Casca, director of communications for Bernie 2020, in a statement. “We also pass on advice from the CDC on how to stay safe during the crisis.”

SANDERS ATTACKS RECORD RECOGNIZED AS INDIVIDUAL DEBATE MAKES PERSONAL

Sanders also previously suggested that Tuesday’s primaries be postponed for safety reasons amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In a post-debate interview on CNN, Sanders, I-Vt., Highlighted the guidelines issued by the CDC limiting gatherings for the next eight weeks as the country struggles with the highly contagious COVID-19.

“I hope the governors will listen to the public health experts and what they are saying is … we do not want gatherings of more than 50 people,” said Sanders of Tuesday’s competition. “I think of some of the elderly people sitting behind the desks, recording people and doing all that. Does this make sense? I am not sure that this is the case. “

Ohio later postponed Tuesday’s primary, but the other states continued.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 5,600 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States, with 94 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Andrew Craft and Paul Steinhauser of Fox News contributed to this report.