Press decree authorizes California to requisition hotels and motels to house patients with coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom, the California The Democrat released an executive order Thursday that includes authorization for Sacramento to take over hotels and motels for medical use for patients with coronavirus, in a move that he says will help the 40 million state prepare for any generalized epidemic.

Some patients from the state have already been transferred to hotels. The Desert Sun reported that a 120-room hotel in San Carlos, near San Francisco, had previously been operated to accommodate passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The governor of the first term told reporters that in addition to hotels and motels, state officials were also looking for potential accommodation in “dormant” facilities and state parks.

The executive order, according to The report, was designed to allow the state health and social services agency and the Office of Emergency Services to requisition private property for the treatment of coronaviruses. It also offers economic relief to residents.

“This is where we need to go next, and make sure we fully implement these procedures and protocols to slow the spread to peak and pass over the next few months, so as not to overwhelm our delivery system. Health care. “, Said Newsom, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The report points out that there are 198 known cases of COVID -19 in the state of about 40 million.

State and local leaders were assessing short-term aid for small businesses and individuals, Newsom’s decree removing a week-long waiting period for unemployment benefits. In Sacramento, city council was planning to vote Friday on a $ 1 million economic rescue plan that could provide loans to restaurants and other businesses struggling due to coronavirus precautions.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti closed the city hall to the public and banned all events or conferences on city-owned properties for more than 50 people. The meetings of the municipal council and the commissions will be transferred to conference calls or videoconferencing sessions accessible to the public.

“We are entering a critical period,” Garcetti warned, urging residents to take steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors. “These are common sense measures.”

