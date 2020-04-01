Pressures from COVID-19 could be catastrophic for the mental health system

This column is an opinion of Dr. Andrew L. Smith, psychiatrist at The Ottawa Hospital, and Dr. Neil de Laplante, final year resident in psychiatry at the University of Ottawa. For more information on CBC Opinion Section, please consult the Faq.

As COVID-19 moves quickly through our communities, we are all seeing the incredible pressure it has placed on our health care system and our economy, but we are just beginning to appreciate its impact on mental health.

Although necessary and important, the public health measures currently prescribed by the government can lead many of us to feelings of isolation and helplessness, which are both associated with depression, anxiety and even anxiety. suicide. The emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our society could be catastrophic for a mental health system that already lacks chronic resources, and it is the vulnerable who will suffer most if the system fails.

All Canadians will face challenges in the coming months. Disrupted routines, inaccessible family support and financial turmoil are real and important challenges that should not be minimized. But the almost insurmountable hurdles encountered by people with serious and persistent mental illnesses during COVID-19 were encountered in deafening silence.

The daily invisibility of the homeless, poorly housed and institutionalized is such that their history simply does not have the appeal of a collapsing economy or a big plan of government aid. As is too often the case for the voiceless members of society, their story did not begin to be told until it was probably already too late.

At best, relegated to the margins of society, people with serious and persistent mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or treatment-resistant depression often live precarious lives in places like prisons and homeless shelters. , where physical remoteness is impossible and previous epidemics have quickly spread throughout entire facilities. Indeed, many of the sickest individuals, especially those with schizophrenia, may not be able to understand the need for physical distance, even if they are fortunate enough to live in an environment where it would be possible. to do.

While death rates from COVID-19 are highest in the elderly, research also shows that having poor health before getting the new coronavirus increases the risk of death at any age: the sicker you are at first , the more you risk dying of COVID-19.

Canadians with chronic mental illness have much higher rates of smoking and lung disease (up to 90% in schizophrenia), more chronic medical conditions, and less constant access to medical care than the general population.

The overall reduction in life expectancy for people with severe mental illness is estimated to be 10 to 20 years.

March 28, Montreal declared state of emergency due to fears of a COVID-19 epidemic among the homeless population, which prompted efforts to properly house those who might be affected. The sad reality is that these efforts may very well be too late and that many of these vulnerable people could die.

A health worker gives a hot drink to a man in an outdoor daycare center for homeless people in Montreal on March 29. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

During a pandemic, the way we care for our most vulnerable affects all Canadians. If we do not contain epidemics in places like shelters and prisons, by providing people there with the care they need, the volume of cases from these places alone could be enough to overwhelm the health system. , resulting in higher overall mortality rates for anyone requiring hospitalization.

In Ottawa, there were approximately 1,550 people in the prisons or homeless shelters at the start of the pandemic. If there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in this group and if we assume that the hospitalization rates correspond to those observed internationally, then 20% of these people could require hospital care. We are concerned that our local hospitals will not be able to accommodate this wave of more than 300 patients, and the reality in cities and communities across the country is the same.

As with any medical treatment, there are side effects associated with aggressive physical distancing, and some Canadians who are otherwise in good health may need mental health care in hospital during this incredibly difficult time. Unfortunately, psychiatric services for hospital patients across the country are far from immune to the risks of an epidemic.

Armed with this knowledge, hospitals acted quickly to approve changes to psychiatric services, but impending shortages of essential protective equipment are affecting all areas of the health care system and the urgent need for these limited resources in areas where COVID-19 patients receive life-saving treatment, an epidemic in a psychiatric unit could be catastrophic.

The best data available to date on this pandemic indicates that COVID-19 infection rate in a psychiatric ward in South Korea exceeded 90%.

Preparations are underway across Canada for the worst-case scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, including makeshift hospitals. 1:58

We shouldn’t have to have a pandemic to find that conditions in homeless shelters, prisons and other group environments are dangerous for people with chronic mental illness and pose a risk to public health.

The recent opening of a COVID-19 treatment and isolation center for the homeless in downtown Ottawa is a step in the right direction, and similar efforts across the country are also to be commended, but the long-term solution to these problems is not simply a matter of containing the disease.

The unsung heroes of local and national community organizations are not miracles and can hardly be blamed for the results of chronic underfunding. It takes heads of government with the moral and character strength to make the necessary, but probably unpopular, decisions necessary in unprecedented challenges.

History will be good for leaders who govern kindly. Today more than ever, we must provide adequate and sustainable housing for our most vulnerable citizens.

Each crisis offers us the opportunity to do things differently, to demonstrate our resilience and to fully inhabit the best versions of ourselves. Those of us who are fortunate enough to have food and shelter now have a unique opportunity for personal growth and learning if we choose to see it that way. As a society, we have the opportunity during this escalating crisis to treat our vulnerable people with dignity and respond to their needs when it is most needed.

We must not turn a blind eye to their suffering. The stake, for all of us, is much too high.