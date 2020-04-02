Presymptomatic coronavirus patients can transmit the disease for 1 to 3 days before showing signs, CDC report says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that people infected with new coronavirus may spread it for one to three days before showing signs of the disease – such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath – making them “presymptomatic” spreaders. The results further highlight how infectious COVID-19 is and why containment measures can be difficult.

The CDC in its Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report (MMWR) reviewed some 243 cases of COVID-19 in Singapore from January 23 to March 16. More specifically, the researchers identified seven groups of cases in which presymptomatic transmission is the most likely explanation for the occurrence of secondary cases.

Presymptomatic is defined in the report as “the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from an infected person (source patient) to a secondary patient before the source patient develops symptoms, as evidenced by exposure and dates of onset of symptoms, without any evidence that the secondary patient had been exposed to someone else with COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of the 243 cases, 157 contracted the disease locally. Presymptomatic transmission likely occurred in at least 10 of the 157 cases, the report said.

“In the four groups for which the exposure date could be determined, presymptomatic transmission occurred 1 to 3 days before the onset of symptoms in the presymptomatic source patient,” he said.

“To account for the possibility of presymptomatic transmission, officials developing contact tracing protocols should seriously consider including a period before symptoms appear,” the researchers suggested in the report, noting that presymptomatic transmission ” underlines the essential role of social estrangement, including the avoidance of gathering places, plays in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Although there are different ways for researchers to think the virus can spread, including direct contact with symptomatic patients or surfaces in contact with the virus, the Singapore study and others “support the likelihood that viral shedding can occur in the absence of symptoms and before the onset of symptoms. “

Essentially, the study suggests that anyone can carry the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

“These results also suggest that to control the pandemic, it may not be enough that only people with symptoms limit their contact with others, because people without symptoms can transmit an infection,” they concluded in part.