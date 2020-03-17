Primaries advance in three major states despite coronavirus, while Biden seeks to exclude Sanders

No candidates in sight – no campaign – and no canvassing.

Welcome to the first presidential primary during a pandemic in modern times.

Voters in three states to go to the polls briefly on Tuesday with concern – country facing unprecedented crisis the coronavirus has forced most Americans to isolate themselves in their homes in hopes of stopping the spread of the epidemic.

The day before primary – Ohio’The governor of the government has used an emergency order to postpone his state’s competition after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) opposed any national gathering of 50 or more people.

“We cannot run this election tomorrow,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

While the polling stations will be closed in Ohio, the contests Arizona, Florida, and Illinois – will go ahead on Tuesday.

And it could give Democratic presidential nomination forerunner Joe Biden a chance to deliver a potential knockout blow to Senator Bernie Sanders – fighting to avoid the elimination of the White House race.

“This primary is far from over,” said Sanders in an email to supporters on the eve of the March 17 competition.

But in reality – progressive senator from Vermont who makes his second consecutive candidacy for the Democratic nomination watches his window close quickly.

The self-proclaimed Social Democrat pioneered the race for much of February – thanks to a partial victory in the Iowa caucuses, an outright victory in the New Hampshire primary and a bombing of the rest of the pack Democrat contenders for Nevada caucuses.

But in the past two and a half weeks, Sanders has seen Joe Biden pass in front of him in the race for the presidential nomination. After an overwhelming win in the primaries and soaring South Carolina victories from coast to coast in Super Tuesday and last week’s mini Super Tuesday, former vice president consolidated its position as undisputed leader and took the lead over Sanders in the very important race for conference delegates.

At the same time, Biden has seen a tidal wave of support and approvals from current and former members of Congress, state governors and legislators, and party rainmakers – as centrists, moderates, and l The party establishment has all merged around the former vice president in the hope that they have found the candidate who can remove President Trump in the November general elections.

Public opinion polls in the four states voting on Tuesday indicate that Biden has wide double-digit leads. And Sanders lost the Four States four years ago to potential 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton.

With 219 promised delegates at stake, Florida is the biggest prize. Illinois has 155 delegates to win, followed by Ohio with 136 and Arizona with 67.

While Sanders scored points during the debate on the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday evening – he did not deliver a final blow to Biden which was necessary to change the main narrative that the independent senator lives on borrowed time.

If Tuesday’s primaries deliver another string of Biden’s decisive wins, the chorus of calls for Sanders to withdraw will increase. But Biden will still be short of the 1,991 promised delegates needed to land the nomination. And with the primary calendar interrupted after Tuesday’s competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic – it’s possible that Sanders could stay alive in a race that will be frozen in time.