Prime Minister calls on Canadian children to respect the rules of social distancing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly called the children hiding at home on Sunday, thanking them for changing their daily routines and adding that more direct messages specifically for children are on the way.

“Suddenly you heard that you can’t have fun or stay overnight. Your playgrounds and schools have closed and your March break was certainly different from what you hoped for,” said Trudeau during his daily briefing on coronaviruses.

“I also get it from my children. They watch a lot more movies, but they miss their friends and, at the same time, they worry about what their future may hold for them.”

Prime Minister told children that staying at home, washing hands and practicing social distancing – which he defined for all young people who listen – are important measures “not only for ourselves, but for our grown-ups -parents, our nurses, our doctors and all those who work in hospitals. “

These remarks come at a time when families across the country are struggling with homework, struggling with job uncertainty and caring for children who can no longer go to school or daycare. .

The Prime Minister himself is currently in isolation with his family while his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is recovering from the virus.

“Thank you for helping your parents work at home, for sacrificing your usual day and for taking math lessons around the kitchen table and for trusting the science,” he said. -he declares.

More messages expected for children

Trudeau also mentioned that children across the country could expect to hear more from the federal government shortly about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to have more to tell you soon, so stay tuned. In the meantime. Let’s make sure we’re all doing our part. Let’s fight this together.”

Trudeau is not the only leader in the federal government who makes it a point to speak to the country’s youngest residents.

“If I can make a personal comment, I would especially like to thank all of Canada’s children,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. told CBC Radio The House last Friday.

“I personally know how difficult it is for children,” said Freeland, who has three children. “So thank you very much.”