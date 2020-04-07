Prince Andrew’s accuser says she’s being tested for coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts, now known as Giuffre, said Tuesday she had been admitted to hospital and was tested coronavirus.

The 36-year-old woman tweeted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a mask, adding that she had symptoms of the virus and “prayed it wouldn’t be positive.”

“I’m so scared right now, I’m having trouble breathing, fever and cough,” she tweeted. “Get tested for Covid-19 by praying it won’t be positive.”

Giuffre claims that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times almost 20 years ago when she was 17 years old.

She alleged that Epstein had transported her worldwide on private planes to have sex with powerful men while adding that she had had sex with Andrew in London, New York and the Virgin Islands American.

Andrew, 60, and Buckingham Palace have both denied Giuffre’s allegations on several occasions. The palace said in December that it “had categorically denied that the Duke of York had any form of contact or sexual intercourse with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and baseless.”

Last month, she wrote on Twitter that she would appear in the “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” docuseries, which will be released this year.

“The series unveils a horrific story of relentless manipulation and sex trafficking. Epstein survivors serve as eminent voices for the series, providing powerful testimonies of their experiences and inspiration in their resilience,” according to the account. follows “from Netflix.

On Tuesday, some of Giuffre’s Twitter followers responded to the hospital stay message to wish him luck.

“Send you love and heal. You are young and strong. You have that,” wrote one user.

“Thank you, I hate hospitals, I had a lot of bad experiences of my time,” replied Giuffre.

