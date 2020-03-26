Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte applaud for healthcare workers fighting coronavirus in a video

Princes George and Louis and Princess charlotte show appreciation for struggling healthcare workers coronavirus.

On Thursday, in an Instagram video shared by the official Kensington Palace account, the three young members of the royal family – whose parents are Prince William and Kate Middleton – are seen applauding for National Health Service (NHS) staff.

“To all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, general practitioners, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: thank you. # ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS”, the legend of the 13 second clip reads.

PRINCE CHARLES IS “MUCH TOUCHED” BY THE WISHES FOLLOWING THE CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

In addition to George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, Count and Countess of Wessex and their two children also showed their support for all those who “work on the front lines” of COVID-19.

“So from all of us, just a huge thank you to so many of you working on the front lines, we really appreciate it, keep up the great work,” said Prince Edward in the video before he and he her family never started to applaud.

HOW THE RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUSES IN THE BRITISH KINGDOMS HAD PRIOR TO THE DIAGNOSIS OF PRINCE CHARLES

With the video, several photos of queen elizabeth meetings with NHS workers in the past have also been shared.

“We are extremely grateful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, doctors and emergency and public services,” says the legend in the 93-year-old monarch’s press release.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles tested positive for new virus after showing mild symptoms.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has mild symptoms but remains healthy and has been working from home as usual for the past few days, “Clarence House told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday morning.

THE DIAGNOSIS OF PRINCE CHARLES ‘CORONAVIRUS MADE PRINCE HARRY WANT TO “RETURN ALL RIGHT”, INSIDER CLAIMS

The statement also confirmed that the wife of the 71-year-old British king, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate, Scotland, “isolating themselves,” the statement said.

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the queen is in good health despite the growing pandemic hitting near her home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the morning investiture on March 12 and is following all appropriate advice regarding his well-being, “said the spokesman.

Fox News’s Melissa Roberto contributed to this report