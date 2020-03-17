Princess Diana heartbroken about the current situation of the royal family, says royal photographer

It even seems princess diana could have felt the repercussions of the Megxit, as said its former photographer.

Jayne Fincher, known for photographing the royal family before Diana even joined it, recently opened to Page six on how the late princess would feel for the royal family today.

“[She] would be sorry, especially since the boys went through so much together, “said Fincher.

According to photographer, Diana would do everything she could to fix things between the Princes Harry and William, who face a rumor loophole.

“[Diana] would do everything she could to try to resolve it, “said Fincher. “She would do anything to become a peacemaker. She would shake the boy’s head and say,” For heaven’s sake. What’s going on here? “And I think she would also try to make peace between the girls . “

Although she cannot be sure how Diana would feel, Fincher believes that Harry and William’s father, prince charles must also feel emotional.

“Charles must be heartbroken because he is extremely close to these boys,” she said. “Throughout this period of mourning, they were close. It must be very devastating for him.”

Fincher described Princes Harry, 35, and William, 37, as “normal, energetic boys, [who] couldn’t stand still, [and were] very funny “in their youth, and said” they did everything together “.

Fincher explained, however, that there have always been marked differences between the personalities of the princes.

“Harry was a pretty confident little boy and William was unsure of himself,” she said. “Harry was always the one who wasn’t really bothered by the media or the photographers. William had his head down like his mom in the first few days, really hating every minute of it.”

Regardless of how Charles feels and what Diana would have thought, Fincher noted that she feels emotional about the situation herself.

“When I watched this last documentary about him, it made me want to cry. I felt so sad for him. He’s really struggling, “she said.