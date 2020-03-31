Prisoner advocates release strategy to prevent COVID-19 from being spread behind bars

Detainee lawyers step up calls to release low-risk offenders after Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirms COVID-19 cases in two penitentiaries – and warn that overcrowding remains behind bars during a global pandemic could have dire consequences.

Monday, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 in two federal prisons in Quebec, inmates and staff having a positive result.

Two inmates and nine employees are infected at the maximum security prison in Port-Cartier. CSC said it had taken a number of measures to stem the spread there, including cleaning the facility with disinfectant, providing workers with masks and introducing improved screening for anyone entering the establishment.

Prisons will become incubators for the virus. – Senator Kim Pate

CSC has reported two other cases of COVID-19 at the Joliette Institution for Women, northeast of Montreal. CSC has not yet clarified whether those infected in Joliette are inmates or staff.

Justin Piché, a criminologist who heads the Criminalization and Punishment Project at the University of Ottawa, argued that CSC must engage in a strategy of depopulation to save lives.

He said letting people out of halfway houses could free up room for federal prisoners close to parole, while many prisoners could be safely released with food and housing.

“If measures are not taken to safely depopulate federal penitentiaries, in the best of cases, tensions and authoritarian measures such as lockdowns will increase behind the walls, jeopardizing long-term community security.” said Piché.

“In the worst case, CSC will have to order more body bags and find a cold room to pile up the bodies of those whose lives will be lost and who could have been saved.”

For those who cannot be released, Piché urged the CSC to put into practice what it has promised to do on paper: providing information to detainees, intensifying cleaning and disinfection and increasing access to hygiene products personal.

Piché said that CSC should also provide detainees with free phone calls, legal and community supports, as well as access to prison canteens to supplement their diet.

The union representing Canadian correctional officers dismissed the offenders’ calls for release, saying they suggested “total disregard for public safety.”

Union warns of risks of release

“Emphasis must be placed on changing the routines in our institutions in order to respect the practices of social distancing and self-isolation as much as possible. Canada is in crisis and its citizens are already facing a potentially deadly threat. It is irresponsible to introduce new threats to our communities, ”reads a statement from the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO).

The union urged the government to adopt stricter tests for all staff.

“In order to maintain the front line in our establishments, it may be necessary to test employees who do not show symptoms but who may have had contact with a confirmed positive person, since the quarantine of these asymptomatic employees during a 14 day period may not be operationally possible, “said the union.

The union also called on CSC to step up its education efforts and provide more advice on recommendations from public health officials regarding physical remoteness, minimization of group gatherings, proper hygiene and cleansing techniques. self-isolation.

High risk environments

CSC manages over 23,000 inmates. About 14,000 of them are incarcerated and 9,000 others are under community supervision.

Prisons, such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities, are considered high risk environments.

These are generally overcrowded and stressful environments with disproportionately high levels of chronic disease – often due to a large number of offenders with drug or alcohol addictions and a history of poor nutrition.

On Tuesday in Ottawa, Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, said infections in correctional facilities, nursing homes and Indigenous communities were “of great concern” due to their potential for rapid spread , with “serious consequences” for these vulnerable populations.

The Correctional Service of Canada has suspended visits and taken other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in federal prisons. (Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press)

Catherine Latimer, executive director of the John Howard Society of Canada, said she was “furious” that the federal government had not started depopulating prisons safely and quickly.

“If the PM is counting on CSC to get there, it’s madness,” she said.

Latimer recommends a publication strategy prioritizing:

Offenders who have already been identified as low risk and who have already been approved for full parole, day parole or temporary unescorted absences.

Offenders who have residences or families where they could be placed under house arrest and subjected to electronic surveillance or other conditions deemed necessary to protect public safety.

Particularly vulnerable offenders, such as the elderly, immunocompromised or chronically ill.

CSC has stated that it is working to prevent infections by suspending visits, temporary absences from the community and transfers of inmates.

“While we continue our essential work to ensure public safety during this time, we will be monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with public health authorities, our employees and unions to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to protect the safety and security of our employees and inmates, “said CSC in a statement.

But Senator Kim Pate, prison reform advocate, said banning visits and closing infected prisons would not work, as asymptomatic inbound and outbound staff could still carry the virus, and spread could occur. “extremely quickly” in closed environments. without adequate health care.

“Health professionals, NGOs, correctional staff and inmates are fully aware of the dangers of COVID-19 in prisons. Not only for them, but for the community at large,” she said. “Prisons will become incubators of the virus.

“In my humble opinion, it is high time that CSC management stopped denying the very real risks, diverted responsibility and delayed action.”