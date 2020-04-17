Pro-Biden super PAC snubbed by campaign vows to stay in the fight

The top super PAC supporting Joe Biden ‘s presidential candidacy during the Democratic primaries promises to continue telling Biden’s story the general election, even if replaced as main external support group the former vice president.

“As we have successfully done in elementary school, we will affirm the story of Joe Biden and compare it with the disaster that the Americans are seeing in the White House right now,” the gatekeeper told Friday News Unite the Country, Lily Adams.

Adams’ comment came after the Biden campaign made it clear to donors this week that he preferred another super PAC – US Priorities – to be the main outside group in the general election.

Priorities USA – which was formed in 2011 to support the re-election of President Obama in 2012 and served as the main super PAC for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 – was presented by the Biden campaign as an “effective organization proven “.

The statement – reported by the Wall Street Journal – seemed to be a signal to major donors that Priorities USA should be their top priority when contributing to outside groups. Campaigns are prohibited by law from being able to communicate directly with super PACs.

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said, “We applaud Priorities for their work and leadership while fully appreciating the roles that other independent groups can and will play.”

Unite the Country was formed in October by a group of longtime friends and counselors from Biden to help the former vice president from outside as his campaign struggled with fundraising as Biden fought against a bunch of much better funded rivals for the nomination.

The super PAC has raised about $ 25 million since its inception and has spent more than $ 15 to date to advertise on Biden. They are currently running a television commercial in the main states of the general election battlefield that highlights Biden’s plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

While there may be some murderous feelings that Unite the Country is being pushed aside, the super PAC seems to be moving forward.

Two and a half weeks ago, he announced his alliance with American Bridge – the group that was the main center of pro-democracy opposition research in the presidential elections of 2012 and 2016. The two groups pledged to lift and spend nine digits – which is at least $ 100 million – on surveys, research, ad creation and serving, and communications. The groups said they had raised over $ 70 million in the days following their announcement.

“We are facing the best funded outgoing president in history, which requires an unprecedented effort by a series of groups working hand in hand to defeat Trump and elect Joe Biden,” Adams said on Friday.

And that also seems to be the message of the Biden campaign. Bates said in his statement regarding Priorities USA that there will be room for the future.