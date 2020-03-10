Pro-Choice Organizations Celebrate Abortion Providers as “Superheroes” on “Appreciation” Day

Abortion suppliers received a choir of praise and recognition Tuesday as pro-choice organizations marked “National Appreciation Day for Abortion Providers.”

“Good day of appreciation from the providers of abortions to all those who allow women to control their own destiny! You are all real living superheroes,” tweeted Ilyse Hogue, head of NARAL, one of the main abortion defense organizations in the country.

Next to his tweet, there was a gif showing DC Comics superheroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

PRO-LIFE WOMEN CRITICIZE ACTRESS BUSY PHILIPPS ‘PRAISE OF ABORTION:’ WOMEN DESERVE BETTER ‘

The Lilith Fund – named after a ancient demon which, according to mythology, preyed on children and pregnant women – similarly tweeted a gif from Wonder Woman.

Abortion providers also got support Tuesday, St. Paul, Minnesota City Council approved a resolution to officially mark Tuesday as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day”.

This designation aims to “honor the memory of Dr. David Gunn and the many other abortion providers and clinic staff who support the reproductive choices of patients.” Gunn was kill in 1993 outside his clinic in Pensacola, Florida, by a man who allegedly shouted, “Don’t kill babies anymore”.

HOUSE DEMS QUASH BILL APPOINTING MEDICAL CARE FOR INFANTS WHO SURVIVE ABORTS

The National Network of Abortion Funds also forbidden abortion providers, tweeting that clinics provide “compassionate and essential care to their community”.

The praise for the abortion providers came about a week after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a legal challenge to Louisiana law demanding that abortion providers admit privileges in local hospitals. Life advocates defended the bill as a common sense measure to protect the health of women. Opponents argue that the bill is a thinly veiled attempt to block access to abortion, claiming that many doctors may not be able to comply with the requirements of the law.

Pro-life activists strongly condemned the attempt to celebrate the claimants. “More than 2,000 innocent children die every day from abortion in the United States,” tweeted Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins.

MEET THE PRO-LIFE DEMOCRATY BEHIND ONE OF THE MOST CONFLICTIVE CASES OF THE SUPREME COURT FOR 2020

The pro-life group Live Action also tweeted quotes from abortion providers who said the procedure was a form of murder or murder.

Dr. Anthony Levatino, an obstetrician who previously performed abortions, has since turned against the practice and helped produce videos with animated representations and detailed descriptions of abortions. One of the most outspoken opponents of the procedure was the late Dr. Bernard Nathanson, doctor and co-founder of NARAL, who performed and supervised more than 60,000 abortions. He helped produce The silent cry, a 1984 pro-life film that shows ultrasound images of how abortions have affected unborn children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The appreciation day touched on a sensitive topic, as abortion survivors recently talked about this practice. Fox News previously reported that pro-life speaker Gianna Jessen claimed she was “burned alive” in a botched saline abortion. Meanwhile, the group Choice faces, which aims to educate people born alive after an abortion has failed, has also published an ad with several adults claiming to be survivors of abortion.

End of February, Democrats rejected Republicans’ attempt to re-enact legislation that would have required medical care for surviving infants abortions.