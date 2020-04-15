Pro-Trump super PAC backs Doug Collins’ Senate candidacy

EXCLUSIVE: A pro-Asset super PAC announced Wednesday that it approves Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., For the seat of the US Senate in Georgia as Congressman continues his controversy countryside to overthrow outgoing Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in a special election in November.

Approval of Great America PAC, which boasts of “raising and spending $ 40 million to support the candidacy, presidency and agenda of Donald Trump”, follows approval of Collins earlier this week by Representative Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., who became the first member of the Georgia Congress delegation to support Collins’ candidacy for the Senate.

Collins searches for seat left vacant by retired senator Johnny Isakson in late 2019. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to temporarily occupy the seat late last year despite reports that President Trump directly asked him to name Collins instead.

“The Georgians have seen Doug Collins’ effective leadership for years and the nation has witnessed his strength and conviction in the partisan removal hearings from President Trump,” said Ed Rollins, president of Great America PAC, in a press release announcing its approval.

He continued: “Collins is exactly the type of leader Georgia needs in the United States Senate. In a very short time, Kelly Loeffler has proven that she puts the protection of her personal wealth before protecting her constituents. This type of behavior is exactly what’s wrong with DC swamp and needs to be uprooted. “

Licensee Loeffler recently encountered bad press as one of four senators who have been criticized for spilling large quantities of Stock in the weeks leading up to the coronavirus pandemic caused an american stock market crash.

Loeffler denies the wrongdoing and says she had no knowledge of the stock sales at the time they happened, claiming that her financial advisers are making buy and sell decisions for her portfolio without her input. Insider trading by a member of Congress would be illegal under the 2012 STOCK law.

“I am only informed after I have made these transactions and I have nothing to say about what purchases and sales are executed and on the schedule. I am only informed when this happens – almost at the same time as the public report that we’re doing here, ” she said Tucker Carlson of Fox News late last month. Most recently Loeffler has stated that she liquidate all of his equity holdings in the midst of the in-depth review that followed the first reports on his financial movements.

Collins, who takes the unusual step as a Republican to challenge an outgoing Republican, has met with his own opposition to his candidacy for the Senate. The National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), an organization dedicated to increasing the majority of the GOP in the Senate, strongly opposed Collins when he announced his candidacy for the first time.

“The shortsightedness of this decision is staggering,” said NRSC executive director Kevin McLaughlin. said in a statement denouncing the potential negative electoral consequences of the intra-party challenge after Collins confirmed the Senate candidacy. “Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler and President Trump.”

The NRSC released a digital ad in late February against Collins, highlighting the friendships of the collegial South with the best Democrats, including representative Hakeem Jeffries, DN.Y., and Stacey Abrams, as well as his failure note from the Conservative Review, a group that rates GOP members of Congress based on votes on selected bills.

“He has been a long-time friend of Stacey Abrams, anti-Trump deputy director Hakeem Jeffries and President Obama,” said the announcement, which also highlights Collins’ past criticisms of Trump. “Don’t let DC Doug Collins fool you, he’ll do whatever it takes to get promoted.”

Some High representatives in the ranking of the conservative journal include representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, while some other who have failed include Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Representative Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Special elections in Georgia do not include primaries, rather pitting all candidates from all parties against each other on a single ballot in November. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, there will be a second round in January to decide between the two best candidates – a vote that has the potential to decide which party has a majority in the Senate until 2022.

The race started awkwardly when Trump appeared to try to dissuade Collins from challenging Loeffler by floating Collins’ name will be its permanent director of national intelligence. Collins said he would not accept the job and continued his race in the Senate against the will of the GOP establishment – and apparently President Trump.

But now that Loeffler is struggling with bad publicity, Collins, who was one of Trump’s staunchest supporters during the impeachment saga, receives support from Trump’s top donors like the Great America PAC.

“Great America PAC is one of President Trump’s most fervent supporters and I am very honored to win their support in my race for the United States Senate,” said Collins in a statement. “They were instrumental in the election of the president in 2016, and I am confident they will do the same for me in 2020. I have enormous respect for Ed Rollins and I am proud to have his support too. staff.”