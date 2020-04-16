Pro-Trump super PAC unveils #BeijingBiden campaign in major states

Largest Super PAC support Re-election of President Trump Spend $ 10 Million In Three Crucial General Election Battlefields Claiming former vice president Joe BidenHas long been tender with China.

America’s First Action Super PAC decision comes as last month’s president took an increasingly tough stance against China – where the global Coronavirus pandemic origin – after praising Beijing’s response to the epidemic in January and February.

But the news of the advertising campaign also comes as Trump’s re-election campaign intensifies efforts to portray Biden – the presumed Democratic Presidential candidate – as weak against Beijing and opinion polls show that a percentage growing number of Americans are angry at China’s attribution of the coronavirus epidemic.

The super PAC announced Thursday morning that, starting Friday, it will spend $ 10 million on a cable, digital and direct-mail broadcast and television campaign called “#BeijingBiden”. The group said their media efforts would continue until the end of May in major states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly reversed from blue to red in the 2016 election, which who helped him upset Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and win the White House. .

“For 40 years Joe Biden has been wrong about China,” says the narrator in one of the advertisements. In another ad, the narrator emphasizes that “China has stolen American manufacturing”. The three states where the spots will take place have experienced job losses in foreign markets in recent decades.

The three ads – each tailored to a specific state – use a clip from the then vice president, Biden, speaking on a trip to China in 2011, saying, “I believed in 1979 and I said and I believe that a rising China is now a positive development. “

One of the advertisements highlights President’s implementation of travel ban against China in late January, decision Trump and his allies have repeatedly put forward in the face of criticism that the President and his administration have strongly downplayed the pandemic booming at the start of this year and were slow to respond.

“A global crisis, President Trump has intervened, but Joe Biden attacked Trump after the travel ban to China,” said the narrator. The announcement then uses the audio of the former vice president saying “xenophobia and fear of propaganda” to discuss the president’s actions.

The Trump and Biden campaigns exchanged shots as to whether Biden had used these words to describe the travel ban. The nonprofit fact-checking group Politifact noted that “around the time the Trump administration announced the travel restriction, Biden said that Trump had a” record of hysteria, xenophobia and alarmism “.” But the group added that ” Biden did not directly say that the restrictions were xenophobic. . ”

The super PAC also unveils a new website – titled BeijingBiden.com – filled with opposition research highlighting Biden’s ties to China and Beijing’s failures in tackling the coronavirus epidemic.

America First Action Super PAC President Brian O. Walsh argued that at a critical time when China infected the world, it is important for Americans to understand that Joe Biden has spent more than forty years responding to the wishes of China. He’s a pro-Chinese globalist running for president promising to solve the problems he helped create. “

But the vice president’s former campaign retaliated, noting that “Joe Biden called on Donald Trump to lead. He publicly urged him not to believe China’s fallout from the worst public health crisis in over 100 years, and to insist that our CDC experts have access to it. “

And campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates accused that “despite repeated warnings from our intelligence agencies and medical experts, Trump has spent vital weeks praising China’s response as successful and transparent while deceiving the American people about the extreme threat we were facing and not preparing our country. “

Trump has already been attacked by Biden, his campaign, and allied democratic groups for comments he made earlier this year that downplayed the coronavirus crisis. Numerous video and audio clips of the president have been published in pro-Biden super PAC television commercials criticizing Trump. The president has also been criticized by Democrats for repeatedly praising the efforts of the Beijing coronavirus and in particular Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“China has worked very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and their transparency, “Trump tweeted on January 24.

As recently as February 27, the president said in a briefing at the White House, “I spoke with President Xi. We had a great conversation. He works very hard, I must say. He works very, very hard. And if you can count on reports from China, that gap has narrowed a lot. “