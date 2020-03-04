Progressive candidates line up for AOC level off in Super Tuesday contest

Person in charge Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Progressive candidates did not have a “super” Tuesday in the first Congressional primary of the 2020 cycle.

Meanwhile, the establishment of the Democratic Party is a long-awaited contest for the long-time Democratic incumbent and the loved one of the founding party, bringing a breath of relief after three major challengers from Texas and California fall below their performances. Is ready.

BIDEN ROARS BACK: SUPER TUESDAY resigns from former VP in delegation contest with Thunder

Immigration Lawyer Jessica Cisneros, a candidate for the Texas Legislature, was a favorite of progressives across the country short The recapitulation of the AOC’s major upheaval when trying to dismiss Henry Cuera during his 9th term, representing Texas District 28 in southern San Antonio. She played a strong role in Progressive Blues and often referred to Queller as “Trump’s favorite Democrats are also highly regarded by Democratic presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Meanwhile, Texas state Senator progressive support candidate Christina Zintun Ramirez, leak In November, he played with MJ Hegar, a Democrat supporter who faced Republican Senator John Cornin for many years. Although no candidate had won more than 50% of the votes in the race, the return indicates that Ramirez has made it to the finals against Hegar in a battle against Texas Senator Royce West.

Another candidate, backed by the AOC, Georgette Gomez, create The first cut was eligible for the general election of the 53rd District of California in San Diego County. But she was second with 19%. Won 28% of votes for founding candidate Sara Jacobs. In California, as one of the top two major voters, Gomez automatically participates in the November general election.

All three challengers approved Last month Changing courageThe Political Action Committee (PAC), formed by Ocasio Cortez, helps progressive challengers take on existing duties.

All three candidates have strong organizations, Donation The figures, the votes of the youth who were desperate for them to turn out, did not seem to appear. Especially in Texas, only 16% of voters aged 18 to 29 were compared to those over 65 who accounted for 24% of the votes. Youth turnout was only 13% nationwide.

The types of candidates whose Democrats participated in the polls are central to the great struggle between Ocasio Cortez and Democratic leadership.

She is one of the party’s most famous members and one of the largest funders, but Ocasio Cortez is Refused A portion of the funding will be donated to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to blacklist vendors working with the Progressive Primary Challenger.

The House’s Supreme Democrat, Congressman Nancy Pelosi, learned that she was personally involved in the race between Cisneros and Cuera. visited The latter campaign office in Laredo, Texas, called on its longtime allies “overwhelming victory” just weeks ago.

These are only the first parliamentary contests in the election cycle, but could help early litmus tests on how the Democrats present themselves to voters in November. In the 2018 midterm elections, the Democrats were able to regain their homes by focusing on less-advanced candidates focused primarily on kitchen table issues, such as drug prices and healthcare.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.