Project B.C. container terminal to threaten endangered killer whales, review panel says

A federally appointed committee found that the development of a new shipping container terminal south of Vancouver would have “significant negative” effects on the endangered southern resident killer whales.

In its 627 pages report, released on Monday, the environmental assessment panel highlights the negative effects of shipping associated with the proposed terminal at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia.

They include underwater noise, potential collisions with ships, and the reduced availability of Chinook salmon, the primary prey of endangered orcas.

The report says that some of the world’s largest salmon runs migrate through the Roberts Bank area, and the project would also negatively affect nearby wetlands, fish habitat and migratory birds.

The new three-station terminal proposed by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority would be built adjacent to the Deltaport and Westshore terminals and Tsawwassen First Nation land, providing capacity for 2.4 million additional shipping containers each year.

If the Minister of the Environment, Jonathan Wilkinson, determines that the environmental effects are significant, he will submit the decision to Cabinet to determine whether these effects are justified.

Among the committee’s 71 recommendations are the development of a marine mammal management plan and the creation of an Aboriginal advisory committee for the project.

The proposed Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project includes a new three-post marine container terminal and a widened causeway to the mainland to accommodate other road and rail infrastructure. (Port of Vancouver)

The plan would include the creation of buffer zones where construction activities would have to be halted or reduced if certain marine mammals entered the area.

“The panel recognizes that several participants pointed out that the Salish Sea is already very noisy and that there should be, at a minimum, no future net gain in underwater noise,” said the report.

In addition to adversely affecting a variety of species, the Panel concluded that the project would likely have “significant adverse” effects on the use of lands and resources for traditional purposes by at least four neighboring First Nations.

Tsawwassen First Nation, a participant in the review process, told the commission that some of the proposed mitigation measures would only partially reduce the impacts on its lands and that some of the proposed mitigation measures have their own impacts.

The federal government appointed the three-member committee to conduct the environmental assessment in 2016.

The report also indicates that the proposed terminal would support the competitiveness of Canadian markets and that the Greater Vancouver area, the city of Delta and nearby Aboriginal groups could benefit from jobs and other business opportunities.

Charlotte Dawe, with the environmental group of the Wilderness Committee, said in a statement that the report should end the “short-sighted project”.

“We are pleased and encouraged that the panel heard our concerns and agreed that the project poses significant risks to southern resident killer whales, chinook salmon and many others.”