Prosecution of Michael Flynn: Chronology of the case of former Trump national security adviser

It has been more than three years since the former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s initial interview with federal prosecutors who launched the federal case against him, but his conviction is still in limbo.

President Trump has granted “full grace” to Flynn, who pleaded guilty as part of the investigation by former special adviser Robert Mueller into Russia into making false statements to FBI agents during his January 24, 2017 interview on his conversations with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, after the The Department of Justice said in a court record that it had lost the original FBI 302 from this interview.

Here is an overview of everything that has happened so far in the case:

January 24, 2017

Flynn, who at the time was Trump’s national security adviser, was approached by a pair of FBI agents for an interview at the White House. They wanted to discuss his communications with the Russian ambassador at the time, Sergey Kislyak, regarding the sanctions in December 2016, which, unbeknownst to Flynn, had been taken over wiretaps. This interview would later form the basis of an accusation of false declaration and a guilty plea.

February 13, 2017

Flynn resigned from his post at the White House. The resignation came when he was accused of deceiving Vice President Pence and other senior White House officials about the same communications with Kislyak. Pence, after being informed by Flynn, had stated in television interviews that Flynn had not discussed the sanctions with the ambassador.

May 17, 2017

Special Advocate Robert Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to take charge of the investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion with Trump associates in the 2016 elections.

December 1, 2017

As part of the Mueller survey, Flynn pleaded guilty to make false statements in his FBI interview regarding his interviews with Kislyak. Flynn has been charged with lying to federal investigators as to whether he had spoken to Kislyak about limiting the Russian government’s response to sanctions imposed on former President Barack Obama for electoral interference.

His plea involved full cooperation with investigators from the office of the special council.

According to the prosecution document, the false statements were as follows:

“On or about December 29, 2016, FLYNN did not ask the Russian government’s ambassador to the United States… not to aggravate the situation in response to the sanctions the United States had imposed on Russia the same day; and FLYNN did not remember that the Russian ambassador subsequently told him that Russia had chosen to moderate its response to these sanctions following his request. “

“On or about December 22, 2016, FLYNN did not ask the Russian ambassador to delay the vote or to reject a pending resolution of the United Nations Security Council; and that the Russian ambassador never later described FLYNN Russia’s response to his request. “

Flynn agreed to “cooperate fully, sincerely, completely and frankly” in the investigation, the conviction being delayed until these efforts “are completed”.

Flynn has been advised that he could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison.

Flynn pleaded guilty to Judge Rudolph Contreras of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, but a few days later Contreras recused himself from the case. Contreras is also a judge at the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

February 1, 2018

Two months after Flynn initially pleaded guilty, counsel for Mueller and Flynn filed a “joint status report” with judge Emmet G. Sullivan requesting more time.

“Due to the progress of the special advocate’s investigation, the parties do not believe this case is ready for a sentencing hearing at this time,” reads the counsel for Mueller and Flynn, Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony. “The parties must file a joint status report no later than May 2018, indicating whether the case should be closed or whether a time limit should be fixed for the filing of another joint status report.”

April-May 2018

A report from the Republican House Intelligence Committee on the investigation into Russia has been published. The ultimately unexpurgated report said that FBI agents did not believe that Flynn intentionally lied about the talks with the Russian ambassador.

“Director [James] Comey told the committee that “the officers … did not see any physical evidence of deception,” the report said. “They didn’t see anything to tell them he knew he was lying to them.” “

Comey, however, disputed the claims, saying, “Someone misunderstood something I said. I didn’t believe it and I didn’t say that. “

May 1, 2018

Flynn’s special counsel and lawyers have filed another joint status report, requesting a new 90-day time limit for Flynn’s conviction.

June 29, 2018

Flynn’s special counsel and lawyers have filed another joint status report.

Sullivan requested information on why the two parties had repeatedly requested that Flynn’s conviction be delayed.

August 21, 2018

Another joint status report was filed by lawyers for Mueller and Flynn, noting that the former national security adviser continued to cooperate with the special council.

In July, Flynn’s lawyers said their client was “impatient” to conclude and convict.

September 2018

Flynn’s special counsel and lawyers said in a joint filing that “the matter is now ready to be entered for sentencing”.

Both parties asked the judge to set a date for the conviction.

December 4, 2018

Mueller filed a memorandum recommending a lenient sentence, with the possibility of no prison sentence, for Flynn, declaring that he offered “substantial” assistance to investigators on “several investigations in progress”.

“Given the substantial assistance of the accused and other considerations set out below, a sentence that falls below the guideline range, including a sentence that does not impose a sentence of imprisonment – is appropriate and justified, “said the note.

Flynn sat for 19 interviews with Mueller’s team and other Justice Department lawyers, according to the memo, and an additional heavily redacted file attached. The documents did not provide details on exactly what Mueller had learned from Flynn but indicated that he had provided “documents and communications” about his time working with the Trump administration during the transition period.

December 9, 2018

In a roundtable discussion with Nicolle Wallace of MSNBC, former director of the FBI Comey We were asked how the FBI agents ended up in the White House on January 24, 2017 to interview Flynn. Comey’s response provided new details about the circumstances that fueled the criticism of the office’s conduct:

“I sent them,” said Comey, adding that it was “something I probably would not have done or maybe not succeeded in a more … organized administration.”

The interview was organized directly with Flynn, which was not a typical protocol.

“If the FBI wanted to send agents to the White House to interview a senior official, you would be working through the White House council, and there would be discussions and approvals on who would be there,” said Comey, describing how things would normally go. job.

Regarding his decision to bypass these steps, he said, “I thought,” It’s early enough, let’s just send a few guys. “”

December 12, 2018

Flynn’s lawyers said in a court filing former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe urged Flynn not to have a lawyer present during the interrogation that led to his guilty plea.

The document revealed that the FBI had taken a much more aggressive approach to handling the Flynn interview than in other similar cases, including the agency’s meetings with Hillary Clinton and former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos, also accused of making false statements. to federal investigators.

Flynn’s lawyers alleged that FBI agents in his case had not informed Flynn that making false statements he could make could constitute a crime, and decided not to “confront” him directly with anything he said that contradicted their knowledge of his wiretapping communications with Kislyak.

If “Flynn said he didn’t remember something they knew he said, they would use the exact words used by Flynn. . . to try to refresh his memories, “wrote FBI agents in the so-called” 302 “witness interview report cited in the file.” If Flynn still didn’t confirm what he said. . . they did not want to confront him or speak to him. “

December 14, 2018

Mueller facing an afternoon deadline to produce sensitive FBI documents related to Flynn’s interviews.

Sullivan’s brief order stated that Mueller may choose to file the documents under seal if necessary.

Sullivan also ordered the Flynn team to hand over the documents to support their claims.

Sullivan has the power to launch Flynn’s guilty plea and the charge against him if he finds that the FBI has infringed Flynn’s constitutional right to counsel, although he has not given no indication that he intended to do so.

March 2019

In early March 2019, Flynn requested a further delay in his conviction, saying that he could potentially cooperate more with the Ministry of Justice.

March 24, 2019

Attorney General Bill Barr released “key findings” from the investigation by special advocate Robert Mueller into Russia. Barr revealed that Mueller “did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated” with Russians who worked on hacking efforts during the 2016 presidential election, “despite multiple offers from individuals affiliated with Russia to assist the Trump campaign.”

April 18, 2019

After two years of suspense, Mueller the report has been published in Washington’s partisan fray Thursday showing that investigators found no evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia – as Barr said in March – but revealing a range of the President’s controversial actions that have were examined as part of the investigation obstruction investigation.

May 29, 2019

Mueller announced that the investigation was completed and that the office of the special advocate had been closed.

June 6, 2019

Michael Flynn fired his legal team pending conviction, ending his relationship with lawyers for Covington & Burling, Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony.

June 12, 2019

Flynn, after sacking his legal team, hired a voice critic for Mueller to represent him: his current lawyer, Sidney Powell.

FLYNN HIRES VOICE MUELLER CRITIC AS DEFENSE LAWYER AFTER SECURITY

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, joining Flynn’s defense, said he would continue to cooperate with the government.

August 2019

Powell filed motion saying Flynn’s case was still not “ready for punishment”, citing his position as a “new lawyer” and the schedule for receiving the necessary files and documents that would be essential to his client’s defense .

Powell also testified that the government denied his request for the necessary security clearance to examine the classified material relating to Flynn, including transcripts and recordings of telephone calls which “allegedly supported the charges against him” .

DOJ IS LOOKING FOR A SIX MONTH SENTENCE FOR FLYNN

October 2019

Department of Justice attorneys Brandon Van Grack, Jocelyn Ballantine and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu responded to the defense of Powell and Flynn, saying their various requests for government information were “either out of place or are looking for information that has already been provided to them. . “

DOJ attorneys said that Powell’s complaint in August was “in fact an effort on the part of the defendant to have his case dismissed.”

“From the start of their involvement, the accused’s new lawyer has sought to drop the charges, declared his client’s real innocence and perpetuated conspiracy theories, while stating that the accused did not not intend to withdraw his guilty plea, “they wrote. .

October 25, 2019

Powell filed a motion urging the court to “dismiss all of the government’s scandalous misconduct prosecutions”.

Powell, at the time, alleged that FBI officials had manipulated Flynn’s FBI 302 during his initial interview with federal prosecutors in January 2017. The 302 are forms used by agents to report or summarize the interviews.

October 29, 2019

A few days later, US district judge Emmet Sullivan canceled a hearing, citing Powell’s request that the government produce all of the Flynn evidence and dismiss the prosecution.

November 2019

Sullivan agreed to postpone Flynn’s conviction – again – until the release of Justice Minister Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the investigation into Russia.

December 2019

Sullivan set a sentencing date for Flynn on January 28, but denied his legal team’s requests for defense information that may have been withheld by the FBI. Sullivan also said that Flynn had waived his basic constitutional rights by pleading guilty to making false statements in the first place.

Flynn’s guilty pleas, Sullivan writes, “effectively prevent him from making claims based on any evidence obtained in violation of the Fourth Amendment”. Even if Flynn had not waived his rights under the Fourth Amendment, Sullivan argued that Flynn still had to “establish that the information requested is favorable” to his defense in order to obtain it – which he did ” not “done,” said the judge.

January 7, 2020

The Justice Department recommended up to six months in prison for Flynn, saying he had refused to “accept responsibility” for his actions.

“Given the gravity of the defendant’s offense, his apparent inability to accept responsibility, his inability to complete his cooperation – and his affirmative efforts to undermine – the prosecution of [ex-Flynn associate] Bijan Rafiekian … the government recommends that the court condemns the defendant within the range of the applicable Guidelines from 0 to 6 months of incarceration “, federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing note Tuesday.

The record represents a dramatic change from an earlier recommendation from the Department of Justice, which suggested that Flynn “receive a sentence at the lower end of the Guidelines range”. Federal prosecutors, earlier suggesting that Flynn was not serving any prison sentence, cited his cooperation with other federal cases, including the Russian investigation by Special Councilor Robert Mueller.

BARR TAPS NETWORK OF PROSECUTORS TO EXAMINE RUSSIAN-UKRAINE CASES

January 14, 2020

Flynn offered to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI, citing “government bad faith, retribution and a violation of the plea agreement”.

“The prosecution has shown abject bad faith in pure retaliation against Mr. Flynn since he retained new counsel,” Powell wrote in the record. “This can only be because with a new non-confrontational lawyer, Mr. Flynn refused to lie for the charge.

FEDERAL JUSTICE DEFERRED CONDEMNATION OF FLYNN

January 16, 2020

Sullivan postponed Flynn’s conviction again, postponing the date to February 27, after Flynn had asked to withdraw his guilty plea.

February 9, 2020

Federal prosecutors have proposed delaying the approach to deadlines in the Flynn case. Prosecutors have argued that Flynn’s former lawyers should testify after he claimed to receive ineffective assistance from them.

“The government is asking the Court to suspend the current schedule of briefings concerning the [motion] until the government can speak to Covington about the information it is looking for, “the prosecutors wrote.

February 10, 2020

Sullivan indefinitely postponed the date of Flynn’s conviction after federal prosecutors filed their motion to delay the delay.

February 14, 2020

Barr called in US counsel for the eastern district of Missouri, Jeff Jensen, to examine the case of Flynn.

Jensen has been tasked with working hand in hand with the lead prosecutor for the Flynn case, Brandon Van Grack.

March 15, 2020

President Trump said he was “Seriously considering“A pardon for Flynn after reporting that the Department of Justice had lost documents from Flynn’s initial interview in January 2017 with federal prosecutors.

“So now it is reported that after destroying his life and that of his wonderful family (and many others too), the FBI, in collaboration with the Department of Justice,” lost “the records of General Michael Flynn, “Trump tweeted. “How practical. I strongly envision full forgiveness!”