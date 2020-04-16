Protecting cancer patients from coronavirus: how to provide support safely

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

People with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems are considered to be at the highest risk for complications due to the novel coronavirus, so where does that leave cancer patients?

Chemotherapy and other types of cancer treatments can weaken the immune system, which can increase the risk of infection, according to the National Cancer Institute. Patients were advised to consult their health care provider regarding future appointments as treatment schedules may be changed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

“Some cancer treatments can be safely delayed, while others cannot”, according to the National Cancer Institute. “Some routine follow-up visits can be safely delayed or carried out by telemedicine. If you are taking oral cancer medication, you may be able to get prescribed treatments sent directly to you, so you don’t need to go to a pharmacy. “

Other patients may be referred to a specific clinic located in a facility that does not treat COVID-19 patients, but the situation continues to change quickly, there are additional precautions you can take on a personal level to help protect your loved ones. . These steps include choosing a healthy person to lead patients to and from treatment if they are unable to do it themselves and continuing to adopt safe hygiene practices.

“Good hygiene is the number one precaution that everyone can take to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other viral infections,” said Dr. David Cohn, Chief Medical Officer of Health and Gynecological Oncologist at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institutesaid Fox News. “Cancer patients and anyone transporting a patient to / from medical appointments should also wear a face cover when outside the home as an extra precaution.

Cohn added that a healthy person who lives at home with the patient is the ideal person to transport them back and forth, but this option is not available, any other driver should have their temperature checked and be exempt colds or flu-like symptoms. .

“Cancer patients are a very unique population who are more at risk for developing COVID-19 as well as more at risk for complications from COVID-19,” Cohn said. “For this reason, it is particularly important to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 [for cancer patients]. Our healthcare workers, the patient and their families are all partners in this effort to minimize the risks. For cancer patients who are immunocompromised as a result of treatment, they must control their environment and be meticulous about washing hands and keeping distance from other individuals to limit exposures.

However, Cohn recognized that life “cannot be lived in a bubble”, but encouraged each individual to “take common sense measures to protect themselves, based on their unique circumstances”.

Cohn also added that it is vital for patients to maintain social ties while respecting the rules of social distancing. This may mean that supporters are waiting outside the windows of the treatment centers.

“The mental and emotional tension of isolation is very real,” he said. “Strong social and emotional support systems are so important [for] anyone facing adversity – this is especially true in cancer. We encourage everyone during this period to view this as a period of physical distancing versus social distancing. While interaction over distance or through technology is certainly not the same as physical company and presence, it is essential to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our patients. “

Cohn also suggested to friends and family to find other ways to help that don’t involve a physical presence, such as having meals or shopping or sending books, magazines, or puzzles that can help. to spend the time spent on treatment. Cohn said to call frequently to register and talk about things that are not related to COVID-19 or cancer.

“Anything you can do to make your friend or family member feel supported is beneficial,” he said.