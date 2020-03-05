The railroad blockade was dismantled at Kanawake with the support of the Wetweten hereditary officer of British Columbia.

Protesters made a statement on the day, stating that the camp would be relocated to a green area near the Mercie Bridge, connecting Montreal with the city’s South Shore.

“We want to make the fire visible to all commuters across the Mercier Bridge. To show that we are here as long as the wet water needs us,” one of the protesters, Roxane Whitebean, said Was.

“We want a peaceful solution and demand respect for indigenous rights. We closely monitor the status of Wetswetten and other indigenous communities.”

The blockade, which took effect on February 8, has suspended both freight and commuter trains on the Canadian Pacific Railroad through Mohican territory in southern Montreal.

The Carnawake barricade, south of Montreal, was erected on February 8 to show support to the Genetic Director of Wet Swetten in British Columbia. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Another barricade is at Kess’s Wristguji, where Mizmac activists have blocked the railway line between Gaspe Peninsula and New Brunswick.

Over the weekend, Federal and BC Chiefs of Wet Swetten and representatives announced that the government had reached a draft agreement on several issues related to ongoing conflicts over pipelines through traditional lands .