Protesters erupt in Raleigh after police shootout, report says

Protesters took to the streets of Raleigh, NC., Tuesday evening in response to an implicated police officer filming Reports indicate that a gunman was shot and injured.

Protesters said police had been late in disclosing information about the shooting. Some protesters gathered outside the residence of Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. According to WNCN-TV, others grabbed an American flag from the governor’s mansion just before 1 a.m. The flag was then seen burning on the street.

ARKANSAS POLIC OFFICER FATALLY SHOT DURING A TRAFFIC STOP; THE CONDITION OF SUSPECT IS NOT CLEAR

“We need immediate and rapid transparency about this incident because the community has the right to know and must know what is going on,” protester Kerwin Pittman told WNCN-TV.

Raleigh police released an official statement saying they answered a 911 call involving a man with a gun around 6:40 p.m.

The suspect, Javier Torres, 26, was shot dead after police ordered him to drop a gun and tried to flee, authorities said. They said that a handgun was found at the scene.

“Mr. Torres fled when the responding police arrived and a foot chase ensued, in which the police repeatedly ordered Mr. Torres to stop and drop the man. ‘weapon’, police said in declaration. “During the pursuit, Mr. Torres was shot once by an officer who responded. He was transported to the nearest hospital by EMS.”

No officer was injured in the incident.

BODY CAM SHOWS POLICE HELPING MOTHER CELEBRATE GIRL’S FIRST BIRTHDAY

Torres was shot dead near the place where police killed Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, 30, after approaching an officer with a knife last April.

Camera footage was turned off during the meeting, but police said the officer was wearing his body camera on Tuesday. Other police officers present during the shooting also activated their cameras, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.