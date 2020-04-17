Protesters gather in Minnesota governor’s mansion over lockout, chant ‘open’

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Protesters gathered outside the Minnesota governor’s mansion on Friday coronavirus order to stay at home and demand an end to the lockdown, chanting “open.”

Despite social distancing guidelines in place to prevent spread Coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people gathered in St. Paul for a “Liberate Minnesota” demonstration outside the official residence of Governor Tim Walz, according to local reports.

At least 400 protesters honked their horns, waved American flags and dressed in Trump 2020 equipment. Outside, in the sun, protesters held up signs stating “Stop the Shutdown”, “We not consent” and “Walz is the virus”, according to information from KMSP-TV / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The images of the demonstrations show demonstrators mocking the precautions to be taken with COVID-19 such as face masks.

A protester held a sign saying “F-k it, mask off.”

Trump has implemented national guidelines who call on Americans to stay at home and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. While he urged Americans to be diligent on hand washing and social distancing in order to save lives, he also tweeted his support on Friday morning for “releases” against Democratic governors.

On Friday, he tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA” and similar tweets for Michigan and Virginia in a nod to protesters who gathered and were largely supporters of the president, often waving Trump flags and wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

Ignoring coronavirus precautions, protesters gathered near everyone and even a GOP candidate for the State Senate, Jason Lewis, took the opportunity to campaign and shake hands with protesters, according to FOX 9 reporter Theo Keith.

Rally organizers says on Facebook post they demand Walz and state lawmakers “end this lockdown!”

They argue that their freedoms and economic livelihoods are “thoroughly attacked by a radical anti-American governor – and we must act quickly if we are to save them.”

Citing Trump’s claims that the “cure” for coronavirus cannot be worse than the disease, organizers say shutting down businesses and the economy has destroyed “thousands of lives.”

Trump presented plans on Thursday to gradually reopen the economy in three phases, but said it would be up to governors to implement it.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus increased from 159 to 2,071, while 17 new deaths brought the death toll to 111, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. As of Friday, 223 patients were hospitalized – 10 more than Thursday – and 106 of them were in intensive care, an increase of three. However, 1,066 patients have recovered and no longer require isolation.

Trump’s tweet on Friday received a “thank you” tweet from Lewis as he embarked on a state “Re-Open Minnesota for Business” tour on Friday. The former congressman and speaking radio host says he wants the economy to reopen while protecting the vulnerable. He plans to visit small business owners in their closed locations across the state in the coming weeks.

Walz, whose order to stay at home runs until at least May 4, relaxed some restrictions on Friday by signing a decree authorizing residents to play golf, boat, fish, hunt and do of hiking as long as they follow. new outdoor recreation guidelines: Maintain 6 feet of social distance, avoid overcrowded areas and stay close to home.

Businesses that could reopen from Saturday include golf courses, bait stores, marinas, and outdoor ranges. Campgrounds, retail and rental equipment stores, chartered boats and guided fishing remain closed.

“It is important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement. “This will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get out, while doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

The protest movement, which began with protests in North Carolina and Michigan, has now spread to New York, Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky, with more protests expected in the coming days, even as federal officials and governments warn that the reversing virus Mitigation efforts too early will result in more coronavirus cases and delay the country’s response to the pandemic.

Tyler Olson of the Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report.