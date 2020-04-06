Provincial border checkpoints prohibiting entry and restricting travel raise constitutional questions

Although the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cessation of non-essential movement across the Canada-US border, a number of provinces have also established border checkpoints to restrict traffic, raising questions about the constitutionality of these measures.

“It depends to some extent on what they’re asking you to do,” said Wayne MacKay, constitutional expert, professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University.

“This raises certain constitutional questions, in particular because of Article 6 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which is the mobility rights provision. “

To date, the eight provinces and territories that have implemented such checkpoints and travel restrictions are:

Quebec

Gatineau police have set up checkpoints on interprovincial bridges and other roads to enforce the ban on non-essential travel in western Quebec, which includes visitors crossing Quebec from Ontario.

Checkpoints have been installed at the Masson-Angers ferry, at the Alexandra bridge, at the Portage bridge, at the Chaudière bridge and at the Champlain bridge.

Gatineau police installed roadblocks on the Quebec side of the Alexandra Bridge on April 1. The purpose of the roadblock is to prevent unnecessary travel in the province. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

The police have also set up checkpoints to restrict access to eight regions: Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean, Gaspésie – Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte- North, Nord-du-Québec, The Nunavik and Cree territories around James Bay.

Drivers and passengers are asked about the purpose of their trip to assess whether it is essential or not, which includes travel for essential work, medical appointments or for humanitarian reasons. Otherwise, the police drive back motorists.

New Scotland

Nova Scotia has established checkpoints at all major points of entry into the province, and anyone entering is arrested and interrogated.

Highways, airports and ferry terminals are monitored, with staff telling travelers to isolate themselves for 14 days, no matter where they come from.

“For those who are not essential services and who wish to enter our province for social purposes, please stay at home,” said Prime Minister Stephen McNeil in March when the measures were announced.

Some travelers are exempt from the rules of self-isolation, including truckers, medical and other essential personnel.

New Brunswick

Restrictions have been put in place for all travelers arriving from outside the province. All trips deemed unnecessary were prohibited, peace officers being allowed to refuse visitors who try to enter.

On Wednesday evening, an increasing number of vehicles entered New Brunswick, on the Quebec border, in Campbellton. (Serge Bouchard / Radio-Canada)

Travelers entering the province from Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will be stopped by peace officers and will be required to present identification. Coordinates and planned destinations are collected and tracked for all travelers, including those crossing New Brunswick to another province.

Meanwhile, interprovincial travelers, like international travelers, will have to isolate themselves for 14 days. There are, however, exemptions for essential workers.

P.E.I.

In Prince Edward Island, travelers leaving the Confederation Bridge are arrested and screened because health workers ask them where they come from, are they from the province and have symptoms of virus?

These measures are also in place at Charlottetown Airport and at the Souris ferry terminal.

Officials order anyone from outside the province, including Canada, to be isolated for 14 days. Contact details are taken from anyone with symptoms. Exemptions are made for essential personnel, such as health care workers, truck drivers and airline crews.

Northwest Territories

“To limit the spread of COVID-19, visitors are not allowed to enter the Northwest Territories,” according to the government website.

Residents of Nunavut who are traveling and need to stay overnight should stay in their accommodation until departure and practice self-isolation during this time. If sick, they should not travel to the Northwest Territories – or isolate themselves immediately if they fall ill.

Essential workers are exempt from entry restrictions but must isolate themselves for 14 days upon arrival.

WATCH | What to do if you are self-isolating:

You can choose to isolate yourself at home if you have been exposed to or think you have been exposed to COVID-19. Ellen Mauro explains what to do. 1:50

Yukon

Anyone entering the Yukon will be stopped by a law enforcement officer, who will be required to complete an information form detailing travel plans, including details such as phone number and scheduled stops.

Non-residents who must transit through the Yukon to Alaska or the Northwest Territories or another part of Canada can do so, but can only stay in the Yukon for a maximum of 24 hours. Meanwhile, travelers in the province, including residents, are required to isolate themselves for 14 days, except for those who provide essential services.

Nunavut

In Nunavut, movement from any inter-territorial border is prohibited and only residents and critical workers are allowed inside. However, returning residents must complete a 14-day self-isolation period in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton or Yellowknife. They will need a letter of authorization from the respective city health worker authorizing them to return to Nunavut.

Manitoba

The province has not closed its inter-provincial borders, but has established checkpoints at the five busiest crossings – four from Saskatchewan and one from Ontario – to alert travelers to the risk of COVID-19.

A sign at the Canada-US border crossing in Emerson, Manitoba on March 24 warns returning travelers to stay home for two weeks after their return. (Sean Kavanagh / CBC)

Checkpoints alert travelers to the need to isolate themselves and other urgent health information regarding the coronavirus.

Constitutional questions?

Mobility rights fall under Article 6 of the Charter, which states that:

Every Canadian citizen has the right to enter, stay and leave Canada.

Every citizen and permanent resident of Canada has the right to move and settle in any province and to earn a living in any province.

But, as constitutional specialist MacKay noted, these section 6 rights may or may not directly include things like travel to visit family or for pleasure.

“It is not specifically said, although it can be read for that,” he said.

Although these actions fall under section 6, MacKay said that in times of crisis, such as this pandemic, the courts would likely be generous enough to interpret certain restrictions as reasonable.

Depending on their intrusion and their limit, this could be a problem. – Wayne MacKay, constitutional expert

“Depending on their intrusion and their limit, this could be a problem,” he said.

Preventing motorists from providing information or asking travelers to isolate themselves would probably be considered a reasonable limit in this particular situation, he said.

“If they prohibit you from crossing the border, then they will need better justification to support this,” he said. “This is the actual stop and requires you to turn around. This could require a fairly heavy justification. “

WATCH | How physical distance can help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Social distancing measures such as working from home, closing schools and canceling sporting events could lead to a decrease in new coronavirus infections. 1:54

Carissima Mathen, vsinstitutional scholar and vice-dean and professor of law at the University of Ottawa, said there is no doubt that the charter protects the right of Canadians to travel in Canada. In this case, if it is not a question of article 6, these rights could then fall under the general provisions on freedom of article 7.

But she said that, to her knowledge, there had been no cases dealing with this issue – an indication of the uniqueness of this situation.

Mathen stated that the rationale for these limits depends on the basis on which provincial governments assess the risk.

“When we find ourselves in this current environment, I think the courts would exercise restraint with regard to the government’s assertion” Our assessment of public health needs is that we limit non-essential movement and that these border points create additional risk. ““