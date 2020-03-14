Provincial borders will not be barriers for doctors if the coronavirus hits certain areas worse than others

If COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals in one province, could doctors from other parts of Canada rush to help?

This is a scenario that the intensive care doctor predicts, according to Dr. Rob Fowler, could emerge, as he says that the virus is likely to cause different infection rates in different parts of the country.

“We can expect that when Canada experiences an increase in cases, this will not happen across the country consistently,” said Fowler, who is also director of clinical epidemiology at the School of public health Dalla Lana from the University of Toronto. Fowler was honored for his work treat Ebola patients in West Africa in 2014.

“There is going to be this patchwork where some places feel stretched and others say it is as usual,” said Fowler.

COVID-19 already shows regional differences in Canada, Ontario and British Columbia having the highest number of cases to date and new cases in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. (British Columbia is already asking recently retired doctors come back and help.)

This raises concerns that part of the country will be so overwhelmed that hospitals will be forced to screen patients, make life or death decisions in the intensive care unit based on who should receive life-saving care. ‘there are not enough resources to get around. .

We cannot find ourselves in a situation where a city or a city is submerged and people inside a hospital feel that they have to triage because they have neither the capacity nor the support. – Dr. Rob Fowler, from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto

“We will not be an obstacle”

Although the virus may not cross provincial borders, Canadian health care professionals must obtain a license from each province and territory before they can practice medicine.

Provincial licensing agencies each have the capacity to issue emergency licenses. And they are ready to do so if it becomes necessary.

“Licensing won’t be a barrier. I can assure you,” said Dr. Linda Inkpen, President of the Federation of Medical Regulatory Authorities of Canada (FMRAC).

“This process may be a little different from province to province, but essentially, we can all issue emergency permits to doctors from other provinces very quickly with minimal documentation.”

Doctors should prove that they have a valid certificate from their provincial college.

“It might differ depending on the doctor and their history, but in some cases it might take only a few minutes, then other cases that could be longer, hours or more. But we’re not talking about a week or so a month or something like that, “said Inkpen.

They would also need medical liability insurance. Most doctors in Canada are covered by the Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA).

“We will not be a barrier to portability or the system’s surge capacity during this time of need,” Dr. Todd Watkins, associate executive director and general manager of business services, told CBC News in an email. ‘ACPM.

“As an essential part of the health care system, the CMPA will do our part to provide physicians with the medical legal support they need to provide care to Canadians.”