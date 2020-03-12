Q&A: Will WHO’s decision on the “pandemic” have an impact on the Tokyo Olympics?

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike spoke on Thursday after the World Health Organization called the spread virus a “pandemic”, an almost certain decision to affect the Tokyo Olympics .

“I cannot say there will be no impact,” she said. “But I believe that cancellation is impossible.”

The reality for Koike and the Japanese organizers is that any decision to cancel or open on July 24 belongs ultimately to the International Olympic Committee based in Switzerland.

Last year, Koike vehemently opposed moving the Olympic marathon from Tokyo to Sapporo. IOC President Thomas Bach supported this decision and he won.

The IOC and local organizers say the games will open as planned in 4 and a half months. An irrevocable decision is likely to be made by the end of May or the beginning of June, giving 11,000 Olympic athletes time to plan, TV space to install, and enough savvy sponsors to activate the advertising programs.

Of course, WHO will be consulted. So will international broadcasters and sponsors – and hundreds of lawyers.

The host city contract, signed between the IOC and the city of Tokyo and the Japanese Olympic Committee, gives the IOC leverage. He has the right to terminate because of “a state of war, civil unrest, boycott … or if the IOC has reasonable grounds to believe, in its sole discretion, that the safety of participants in the games would be seriously threatened or compromised for any reason. “

On Thursday, an Irish bookie showed chances for a cancellation: 1-3 matches will not open as planned, and 2-1 they will.

“There are no plans to change our plans,” Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the Tokyo organizing committee, said on Wednesday. “This is an important moment for the organizing committee to remain firm. I realize that these are complex problems. But that shouldn’t stop everything. “

Q: IS THE TORCH RELAY FORWARD?

A: Yes, although the plans change almost daily.

The torch is scheduled to arrive on a flight from Greece on March 20 to a military air base in northern Japan. The welcome ceremony has been reduced but should still include a military band and an overview by Japanese forces. About 140 children who were to play have been removed. The flame will be displayed in each of the three northern prefectures devastated by the earthquake, the tsunami and the 2011 merger of three nuclear reactors.

The relay officially begins on March 26 in Fukushima Prefecture – 250 kilometers, or 150 miles northeast of Tokyo. The organizers have postponed the announcement of any change in the scope of the relay until a government scientific panel meets on March 19 to access the conditions. If the plans do not change, Thomas Bach, IOC President, will be in Hiroshima when the torch circulates there from 18 to 19 May.

Q: DO TEST EVENTS OCCUR?

A: Several test events since the end of February have been postponed or reduced. The next big one to watch is a set of gymnastics tests that will take place from April 4 to 6. The competition is coordinated by FIG, the governing body of world gymnastics. Non-Japanese athletes are expected to participate. The final test ends on May 6.

The biggest obstacle if the games are held could be who qualifies. Many qualification events have been postponed or moved, which is certainly stressful for the athletes. The 33 Olympic sports each have their own qualification procedures.

Q: HOW MUCH MONEY IS AT stake?

A: Tokyo officially spends $ 12.6 billion on hosting the games. But a national government audit committee says it’s at least double that. Maybe up to $ 28 billion. Of all the money spent, $ 5.6 billion is financed by private funds and represented in the operating budget of the local organizing committee. The rest is public money from the city of Tokyo, other prefectures and the national government.

The IOC has a budgetary reserve of nearly $ 2 billion to carry it to the next Olympic Games – the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing – in the event of cancellation. The IOC also has an insurance policy in the event of cancellation. He paid $ 14 million for the contract four years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The IOC, a non-profit organization, generated $ 5.7 billion in revenue during the last four-year Olympic cycle. Television broadcasting rights represent 73% of the IOC’s income and an additional 18% comes from the main sponsors.

The American broadcaster NBC paid $ 4.38 billion for four Olympic Games – from 2014 to 2020 – and $ 7.75 billion for the next six Olympic Games – from 2022 to 2032. This represents at least half of the revenues of dissemination of the IOC.