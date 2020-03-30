Quebec couple fleeing COVID-19 “puts our community at risk,” says Yukon First Nation chief.

Quebec couple apparently fearing the spread of COVID-19 have traveled thousands of kilometers across the country to seek refuge in a remote northern Yukon community – before being dispatched by the police a few days later .

“They dreamed about it, showed a map, jumped in their car, and now they’re in the Yukon,” said Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow, Yukon. He spoke to the couple when they arrived in his community Friday.

“They didn’t know where they were going or necessarily what they were doing.”

According to Tizya-Tramm, the couple drove from Quebec to Whitehorse, then flew to Old Crow, the northernmost community in the Yukon and accessible only by plane. Tizya-Tramm said the couple arrived, with their bags, with the intention of looking for work in the community of about 250 people.

They were met at Old Crow Airport by a Vuntut Gwitchin official who discusses protocols and distributes self-isolation materials. The official helped the couple find accommodation.

Tizya-Tramm said that was when he contacted them.

“They were actually pretty scared,” he said.

“They didn’t know where they were going or necessarily what they were doing,” said Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Dana Tizya-Tramm. (Jane Sponagle / CBC)

The couple ended up at the Old Crow Retail Co-op. The store has two bachelor apartments which he rents, often to doctors or government officials.

Kelli Howie, managing director of Old Crow Retail Co-op, said the two guests arrived on Friday without reservation.

“My anxiety has increased a bit,” she said on Monday.

There was no work for the couple at Old Crow, and housing is tight even for locals, “let alone random people getting off the plane,” said Tizya-Tramm.

Joe Sparling, President of Air North Yukon – which flies to Old Crow – says the airline recently started emailing the Vuntut Gwichin First Nation a passenger list before each flight to prevent visitors unwanted to come.

Sparling claims that the names of the two Quebecers were on the passenger list for this flight, informing local authorities of their arrival.

The Yukon did not close its borders in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those arriving in the territory are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

In a news release, the Yukon RCMP said it was notified on Saturday by a local emergency management officer (EMO) in Old Crow about the couple’s arrival. Police said on Sunday they were asked to help make sure they left.

“The extent of our police involvement with the couple was limited to ensuring that they did take the flight organized by the EMO,” said the statement.

It is unknown whether the couple are now in Whitehorse or elsewhere in the Yukon.

“Endangering our community”

Howie says the bedroom the couple stayed in at the Old Crow Retail Co-op has been locked and, as a precaution, won’t be cleaned for at least four days since their last occupation.

Tizya-Tramm said the couple told them that their trip was inspired by a dream. It could have ended in a nightmare, he said.

I understand they are scared but they scared a lot of people in the community -Kelli Howie, Old Crow Retail Cooperative

“They actually endangered our community and themselves. Our small community does not have the capacity to cope with a very robust epidemic,” he said, adding that there is no doctor in the community.

Howie said she was happy that the couple were not allowed to stay.

“I understand that they are afraid but they have scared a lot of people in the community,” she said.

Tizya-Tramm said the First Nation government has new measures underway to discourage similar actions.

“I think we want to take an educational approach first, but if we have to lay charges, we will. So at this point I’m almost sure the couple is just patting themselves on the wrist wrist, “said Tizya-Tramm.

There was no work for the couple at Old Crow and the accommodation was tight even for the locals. (Leonard Linklater / CBC)

“Unfortunately, they could not experience the hospitality for which we are usually known, but, really, it is already an unprecedented time.”

In its statement on Monday, the RCMP referred to the Yukon’s declaration on March 18 of a public health emergency under the Public Health and Safety Act.

“As police officers, the RCMP may be called upon to assist in the enforcement of the [Public Health and Safety Act], as well as a number of other regulatory agencies, inspectors or other law enforcement partners. “

The RCMP says that it is up to the territorial government to lay charges under the Act.

Tizya-Tramm says his First Nation government will need written permission before anyone enters their traditional territory.

It will also require its citizens to post a notice on their front door, listing the number of people inside, their medical conditions, if there are seniors and pregnant women there, and when any self- isolation begins and ends.

The community also stocked traditional meat, added Tizya-Tramm.