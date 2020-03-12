Quebec government criticized for ignoring impact of COVID-19 in new budget

Prime Minister François Legault defended his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one day after tabling a budget without measures to deal with the epidemic and predict that it will have no impact on growth economy of Quebec.

The spending plan tabled Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard calls for a 5.1% increase in spending and includes billions more for long-term infrastructure projects.

This should be enough, said Legault, to offset an economic slowdown, which economists say is a separate possibility given that the coronavirus epidemic is already disrupting the economies of Asia and Europe.

Legault also said that his Minister of Finance had set up a committee to prepare a recovery plan, in case the Quebec economy also started to weaken.

“If we need to do more, we already have a committee looking at additional spending and infrastructure [projects]”, Said Legault Tuesday in Quebec.

“But right now, we don’t think we need to increase yesterday’s budget.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal government announced a billion dollar aid program to help the country deal with the spread of COVID-19. Legault has stated that he expects Quebec to receive approximately $ 230 million of this money.

Too optimistic about growth, opposition says

Legault responded to criticism from the Liberals and the Parti Québécois, who accuse the government of being too optimistic about the financial consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, now considered a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

As part of its response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Government of Quebec is setting up specialized test centers across the province. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Carlos Leitão, Liberal critic for fiancés and former finance minister, said he was surprised that Girard had established a budget of $ 118 billion on the basis of income from GDP growth forecast at 2% this year.

“It’s not just off target, it’s expired,” said Leitão. “The budget was tabled yesterday without taking into account the reality of the moment. And the reality is an economy which is growing much less vigorously”.

Governments often use more conservative GDP forecasts for budgetary purposes. But Girard expects growth of 2% higher than recent estimates published by National Bank and Gardens, who both say that growth this year will be closer to 1.7%.

The global economic outlook has not improved since then. The Toronto Stock Exchange took another hit Wednesday, after hitting historic lows on Monday. It is down 20% since February 20, the technical definition of a bear market.

And more locally, there are signs that the tourism industry is starting to feel the impact. The world figure skating championships, which will start on Monday in Montreal, have been canceled because of COVID-19.

“Government revenues this year will not be as expected,” said Leitão. “[The budget] has already passed its expiration date. “

QS supports government response

Like the Liberals, the PQ suggested that the government’s overall response to the epidemic lacked coordination between the various departments and between the municipalities.

Joël Arseneau, PQ health critic, said that the government was also vague about the emergency plans in place if the epidemic worsened in Quebec.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard shows us the figures behind the province’s 2020-2021 budget. 1:22

“Things are evolving in such a way that we are not going to be able to avoid the serious consequences of the coronavirus,” said Arseneau. “We don’t want what happened in Italy to happen here.”

However, the government found an unexpected ally in Québec Solidaire.

The left party is generally firm in its opposition to the center-right government, but nevertheless welcomed Girard’s wait-and-see approach to the crisis.

“He’s calm. He’s sending the right signals,” said Vincent Marissal, finance spokesperson for QS. “You will not often hear me say nice things about this government.”

On Wednesday, the Quebec government issued additional directives to contain the spread of COVID-19. They include:

No professional travel abroad for health workers.

No more school trips to countries where the risk of catching COVID-19 is high.

Ask parents to not take them on trips to high-risk countries.

There are currently nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.