Quebec wants to prepare businesses for the “new world” of protectionism that will follow the pandemic

This story is part of The COVID economy, a CBC News series examining how the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting jobs, manufacturing and business in regions of Canada.

When the Quebec government last month closed non-essential business activities in the province to fight the deadly coronavirus, it promised to help kick-start the economy once the danger was gone.

Although Quebec has not yet reached its record number of new COVID-19 cases, it seems likely to avoid the worst scenarios feared by public health experts. The current plan is to gradually start reopening the economy early next month.

But as the provincial government prepares to keep its promise to business owners, it realizes that they will face a radically different global market.

“It will be a new world,” said Quebec Minister of Economy Pierre Fitzgibbon in a recent interview.

Fitzgibbon expects that not only will consumer behavior change, but also the behavior of governments around the world.

Most governments will be heavily indebted to the costly emergency relief measures needed to support millions of the unemployed and support thousands of businesses.

Fitzgibbon said he thought it would push them to defend their investments.

“There is going to be a geopolitical environment of increased protectionism,” he said.

In this context, Quebec must rethink the way it ensures stable access to the goods and services necessary for the proper functioning of its economy and its society, he said.

“Because relying on international markets will be less desirable, it will be very important for us to target what we want to protect in terms of supply chains.”

Donald Trump gives chills

According to Fitzgibbon, the best way to do this is to make certain parts of the Quebec economy less dependent on imports.

Quebec has already announced a local purchasing initiative, the Blue Basket, an inventory of products made in Quebec.

But the government is also in the early stages of exploring how to make sure more pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and food are produced in the province.

“I think all countries will want to be self-sufficient with regard to strategic goods,” said Fitzgibbon.

Many were already thinking this way at the start of the crisis, when China started closing its factories to deal with the epidemic. Recent events have only reinforced this state of mind.

When Donald Trump sought to block exports of N95 face shields, which are needed by front-line health workers but not enough around the world, “we all got the chills,” said Fitzgibbon.

Although 3M, the manufacturer of the mask, eventually reached an agreement with the White House to allow it to ship to Canada, the message was received.

“This has certainly sparked a lot of introspection on the economy,” said Fitzgibbon.

Have supply chains become too fragile?

The lean international supply chain is one of the defining characteristics of globalization as it has been practiced since the 1980s.

Before products reach the retail markets – whether cars, smartphones or drugs – they are likely to have been assembled from components made in different countries around the world.

It is a complex process that allows companies to outsource their production to countries where the cost of labor is cheaper. And consumers, in the end, can access more affordable products.

But it is also a process very vulnerable to disturbances. A late shipment here, or a plant closure there, can result in costly delays to the retailer.

When these products are essential medical supplies for the functioning of health systems during a pandemic – like the N95 mask – these delays are not only costly. They are potentially fatal.

During his daily press conference in Quebec, Prime Minister François Legault often indicates how many days are left of supplies for essential items such as gloves and surgical gowns, and more recently, the chemicals required to perform COVID tests. -19.

The inability of global supply chains to deliver these products during the pandemic raised questions about the organization of manufacturing processes.

By making supply chains so efficient, have they become too fragile to withstand minor disruptions, let alone major disruptions?

“This is a major crisis, but there will be others. And we are learning that you cannot be too dependent on one source, ”said Michèle Rioux, professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal, where she runs a research center on globalization.

“After the crisis, I think we will put more value on the precautionary principle. It will change the way we do business. It will become a little more orderly and regulated.”

Reduce Québec’s trade deficit

The Quebec government’s plan has two dimensions to make the economy more resilient in the post-COVID world.

Fitzgibbon wants to see Quebec increase its capacity to produce strategic medical supplies. He said a local company would start manufacturing a variant of the 3M N95 mask.

And in the future, he suggested, the provincial government will invest more in the agricultural industry, helping it produce more fruits and vegetables by building more greenhouses and mechanizing the harvest.

The industry currently relies heavily on seasonal foreign workers, many of whom have been unable to travel due to public health directives.

The other dimension of Fitzgibbon’s plan is to tackle Quebec’s $ 20 billion international trade imbalance.

This, he insists, does not lead to a rejection of free trade. The government will encourage Quebec companies to invest more in technology to increase the efficiency of their factories, an area where they have lagged behind their competitors.

The hope is that these investments will reduce labor costs and make Quebec products more attractive to local consumers, reducing the need for imports, while also making them more competitive in export markets.

“The reduction in imports and the increase in exports are perfectly compatible with free trade,” said Fitzgibbon.

Manufacturers will welcome assistance to boost their productivity, said Véronique Proulx, who heads the Quebec branch of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, a business lobby.

“I have spoken to many manufacturers that are either partially closed or completely closed. They are thinking about how to take advantage of this period to invest in new automation,” said Proulx.

“We have to be more competitive if we want to be here 10, 15 or 20 years from now.”

But if Quebec is serious about tackling its trade imbalance, it will have to be willing to “level the playing field,” she said.

This may require provincial legislation to compensate for the Buy America and Buy American laws in the United States, she said, referring to legislation that limits what foreign companies can sell to United States governments.

“It is possible to rethink the critical economic sectors in Quebec and in Canada,” she said, “as well as to reflect on the areas in which we would like to develop more capacities in order to be less dependent on foreign markets.”