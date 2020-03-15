Queen leaves Buckingham Palace with plans to quarantine coronaviruses

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for fear of coronavirus.

His Majesty, 93, was taken to Windsor Castle after Cobra crisis talks.

Plans are in place to quarantine it and Prince Philip, 98, in Sandringham if the epidemic worsens.

Ten other people died, bring the British toll to 21, it was announced today, with confirmed cases increasing from 342 to 1,140.

On Thursday, the Queen was driven with a driver to Windsor. A royal source said: “She is in good health but it has been deemed preferable to move her. Many of its staff are a little panicked coronavirus.

“The palace welcomes a constant flow of visitors, including politicians and dignitaries from around the world.

“The Queen met a lot of people there until recently. But she is a few weeks away from her 94th birthday and the advisers believe that it is better to put her out of danger.

“Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has more staff than other areas, so it is considered a much more dangerous place.

“There has not yet been any specific fear or positive test, but no one wants to take risks.”

The Queen’s Court could also be permanently moved during the crisis.

The Palace has about 500 employees, Windsor 100 and Sandringham a handful.

Garden parties at the Palace for 30,000 guests in May and June are about to be canceled or postponed.

The Queen may also have to miss the Epsom Derby on June 6.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Future events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, taking into account appropriate advice.”

Councilors believe the queen could be even safer if she were isolated in Sandringham, Norfolk.

No cases have been confirmed in the county so far, when three patients tested positive at King’s Lynn Hospital.

The main house on the estate would be reopened if it moved. Or she could join Philip at the five-bed Wood Farm Cottage.

The Queen hosted a reception at the Palace on Tuesday but avoided shaking hands with dignitaries. But on Wednesday – her last appearance at the palace – she greeted Professor Mark Compton with a handshake.