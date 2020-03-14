Questions about the coronavirus? Ask an expert

Schools, churches and other gathering places have closed new coronavirus sweeping the nation, with health officials continually advising the public to socialize, wash their hands thoroughly and avoid people when they are sick.

But more uncertainty about the virus and its capabilities has many uncertainties and does not know where to turn as disinformation circulates on the web and social media. FoxNews.com will host a live blog on Monday where your questions can be answered by one of America’s leading infectious disease experts. Dr. Robert Amler, former chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and current dean of the School of Health Sciences and Practice at New York Medical College, has extensive knowledge of how infectious disease specialists work prepare to deal with serious epidemics. , like COVID-19.

Write to us at [email protected] and your question may be answered in a question and answer session that will be posted live on FoxNews.com Monday at noon ET.