‘Quite massive disappointment’: Saskatoon businesses say Juno cancellation will hurt

Saskatoon businesses say they will be hit hard by the cancellation of the Juno awards.

Thousands of fans and artists were expected to attend the Juno ceremony and related events over the next few days in Saskatoon.

Juno organizers announced the cancellation Thursday, just as Saskatchewan officials announced the first suspected COVID-19 case in the province.

“Our downtown hotels will be empty this weekend. Our restaurants will be much more empty. Most of our sites will be mostly inactive. It will be very tight trying to book and reschedule anything,” said Broadway Theater executive director Kirby Wirchenko.

Wirchenko said the site has several large shows booked and will lose up to $ 22,000 in revenue. It makes a big difference for a place owned by the community, he said.

He said he also feels bad for musicians and artists who will not have the chance to perform.

“I am saddened by this loss,” he said.

Dale MacKay won the Top Chef Canada award in 2011 and was named official chef of the JUNO Awards. He said he agreed with the decision to cancel the event, but was disappointed. (The food network)

Wirchenko and others say they are disappointed, but support the decision to cancel.

Dale Mackay, owner of Ayden Kitchen and Bar, has been named official chef for some of the Juno Week events. Mackay and his team were preparing to feed more than 1,000 guests.

“For the city, this is a pretty huge disappointment. I think Saskatoon really needed it, and having this renewed hospitality was good,” he said.

Broadway Theater executive director Kirby Wirchenko said hotels, restaurants and music halls expect JUNO prices to rise sharply. (CBC)

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday. A long list of organizations canceled or postponed events. These include concerts, school trips and entire seasons for the NHL and other professional sports leagues.