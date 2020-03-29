Rabbi Sam Bregman: Coronavirus is like a biblical plague – But difficulties bring vision, clarity and growth

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The coronavirus the pandemic has struck the world like a plague of biblical proportions. As a rabbi and father, I have to admit that nothing in my spiritual training or in my life experiences has fully prepared me for the dramatic changes that we have all experienced in the past few weeks.

Like millions of people around the world whose places of worship have closed, I can’t go my synagogue in Miami because the services were canceled to prevent the spread of the virus. I console myself knowing that our Creator is everywhere, but praying with my family in our living room is not the same as going to my Orthodox shul.

I am both a rabbi and a lawyer, and although I do not formally lead my congregation in prayers, I miss contact with my fellow worshipers and my regular routine of gathering with them in prayer and Torah study. My school-aged children first enjoyed their unexpected vacation in class, but they would like the chance to go back to school and friends now and get out of the house.

As we bounce regularly from the press conference, under the website, to the rumored Facebook, it is easy and almost forgivable for all of us to be swept away by the tide of concern for our present and our collective future.

It is important for all of us to remember that the changes made to our lives by the pandemic are temporary. Panic and focus on our nightmares will not help us overcome the coronavirus plague.

One of the worst things that can happen to a person in a prolonged and extreme crisis is the loss of the ability to pause, think and think deeply. We must not lose this ability.

When we are safe in our homes and have washed our hands again, it is essential that we connect to the words of truth in these historic days and seize the moment.

Jewish tradition teaches that although no one languishes in difficult times, the reality is that periods of extreme difficulty offer the possibility of achieving disproportionate and disproportionate personal growth even more than during the good periods of life.

In fact, this is the deep meaning of a famous biblical verse (Exodus 1:12) “” As much as they afflicted it, then it would increase and spread. “

Beyond describing the miraculous growth of the Jewish nation in Egypt in response to Pharaoh’s harsh decrees, the Sfas Emes and other classical commentators on the Torah see in this verse a lesson that applies to our collective experience at this time in world history.

Periods of pain, challenge and hardship in life can reveal unprecedented growth opportunities, giving and reaching disproportionate closeness to our Creator and his creations.

Another piece of evidence that talks about this idea is an old Midrash (Bamidbar Rabbah 15: 7). Ancient Jewish sages note that the human eye does not see white of the eye, but rather black.

Of course, the rabbis did not want this to be an optometry lesson. On the contrary, this Midrash transmits that it is from the dark moments that a person experiences in life that we can achieve the greatest vision, clarity and growth.

At the end of the day, during a pandemic or otherwise, a large part of life comes down to this question:

What will you choose to see and focus on? I use the word “choose” because the ability to direct the eye of our mind is under our control.

es, the coronavirus is scary, but we don’t have to sit back and feel sorry for ourselves. Each of us can always choose to see the opportunities around us to give, develop and connect with others during this time.

We can convert this period of terror into a period where we conquer new territories in our lives.

Do you realize how many people who were previously “unreachable”, including CEOs and corporate celebrities, are currently sitting at home and responding to emails and direct messages?

For those who don’t know where to start, you may be asking yourself: what can I give? What can I bring? What do I have or what do I know that can be a solution to someone else’s problems right now? How can I improve someone else’s life?

The answers to these questions can reveal the secret of recycling this period of incalculable struggle into a springboard to ever higher heights.

But there is no need at this point to stagnate personally, professionally and emotionally.

For tens of millions of Americans, like it or not, the call of the hour is to pivot and reinvent itself. We have no choice but to restart, despite our understandable fears.

I have observed that the coronavirus has led many of us to live with the deep fear and depression of knowing that we ticking time bombs of potential damage to our loved ones. Indeed, it is frightening to consider that at one point, there was a “patient zero” who unintentionally started this whole pandemic.

From the Jewish point of view, another understanding is also essential. There is an old axiom that “the measure of doing well is 500 times more than the opposite”.

As such, if a human being is capable of causing untold amount of damage and havoc in the world, imagine how much kindness and healing even a single human being can create if he can properly mobilize his abilities?

May we all deserve to achieve much clarity and serenity in the days and weeks to come, as this has ramifications not only for each individual and the realization of his own potential, but for the salvation and destiny of the world whole.

The coronavirus plague will pass and will one day be a horrible memory. Pray for heroic doctors, nurses, first responders, medical researchers, workers who keep our food stores and vital services open, and public servants who are doing everything they can to help us get through this crisis .

And, of course, let us pray that those affected by the coronavirus recover as quickly as possible. Jewish prayer for the sick is called the Mi Sheberach and is traditionally recited in the synagogue when reading the Torah. Our synagogues are closed now, but I send a sincere Mi Sheberach to all those affected by the coronavirus during this difficult time.