Rahm Emanuel on the coronavirus response: “Never let a crisis go to waste”

In the midst of negotiations on how legislators should meet the coronavirus pandemic, Rahm Emanuel resumed his famous rallying cry of his financial crash of 2008: never let a crisis get lost.

Speaking in an interview with ABC “This Week” on Sunday, former Chicago mayor and chief of staff to President Barack Obama brought back his famous quote from the 2008 financial meltdown to emphasize that government can learn of his mistakes when dealing with crises.

“Never let a crisis go to waste,” said Emanuel on Sunday. “Start planning for the future. It must be the last pandemic that creates an economic depression. We are going to have more pandemics, but this must be the last economic depression. “

Emanuel’s famous comment – which has since become a slogan often repeated by economists and policymakers when discussing stressed financial and economic systems – quickly caught the eye of Republicans who accused Democrats of trying to advancing policies unrelated to the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill currently being negotiated in the Senate.

“Democrats are using Rahm Emanuel’s playbook to never let a crisis get lost,” tweeted Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for President Trump’s re-election campaign. “Their demands have NOTHING TO do to help the American people – it’s about filling their Green New Deal wish list.”

Arguably the most controversial aspect of the proposal, the original GOP plan called for $ 208 billion in loans to large companies like airlines, which should be repaid, and a later version released over the weekend called for 500 billions of dollars.

With the specter of 2008 government bailouts still looming, Democrats say the deal provides too much support for big business with little oversight and not enough for American workers. Parliamentary minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Also wants new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emission standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Accuses the Democrats of trying to extract concessions from the airlines on their “carbon footprint”, with the economy at stake.

“They should be embarrassed,” he said. “Now is not the time for such nonsense.”

Alex Pappas of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.