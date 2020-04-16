Rams Brian Allen, first NFL player to test positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Los Angeles Rams center, Brian Allen, is now the first active NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus, according to a report released Wednesday.

According to Fox Sports Jay Glazier, the 24-year-old said he started experiencing symptoms about three weeks ago after waking up and realizing he couldn’t smell or smell anything.

“The first thing he said was,” I woke up three weeks ago, I couldn’t smell anything, I lost all my sense of smell to the point where I smelled of salt here, I opened them , I put them in my face and nothing, “said Glazier. “Then he lost his sense of taste. He said, ‘All I could feel was texture in my mouth – literally the only sense I had.'”

Allen told the network that he was unlike any other flu he had. He said other symptoms included headache, sore throat and fatigue.

The center was re-evaluated last week where it was again tested positive – although it is expected to be cleared this week.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the diagnosis and said that Allen was recovering during an interview on Fox Sports.

“I spoke to him yesterday. I am really glad to hear that he is feeling well, is in good health and is on the road to recovery,” said McVay, according to NFL.com. “I think we all understand that the seriousness of what this has meant for some people, luckily for Brian, he is on the road to recovery. I think he has done a great job of letting us know immediately so that we can be quick in responding, and making sure we don’t expose anyone to it. “

Allen, who is entering his third year in the NFL, had trained and undergone treatment for a knee injury at the Rams Institution in California. The facility has since been closed for the past two weeks and cleaned up thoroughly, a team spokesperson said. ESPN.

Last month, Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first person in the NFL to test positive for the virus. Payton said WWL Radio he was cleared a week after announcing his diagnosis.

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers revealed a positive test and symptoms for unidentified members of their organization, but the Rams did not recognize Allen’s positive test at the time.

Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay both dodged the question last week when asked if members of the organization had fallen ill.

“Everyone is fine,” said McVay at the time. “There have been a few guys with whom we have had a few conversations, but they are well placed at the moment.”

Allen was drafted in the fourth round by the Rams in 2018 in the State of Michigan and was scheduled to start this coming season.

He started nine games with the Rams before injuring his knee in the team’s disappointing 8-8 season last year. The Rams lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII after the 2018 season.

Allen told Fox Sports that in his case, having COVID-19 was not as bad compared to what other people with underlying health conditions may be facing across the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report