Rand Paul tells Kentucky government to “step back” for threatening mandatory quarantine for worshipers

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Told Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear “to step back” on Friday after the governor warned residents that they would be forced to quarantine themselves for 14 days if they attended a religious service in person at Easter – because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“Take license plates from the church?” Quarantine someone to be a Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone has to step back here, “he tweeted.

Beshear, a Democrat, announced this week that those seen participating in mass rallies – including religious services in person – would be taken from license plate numbers, which in turn would be given to local health services. – which would force the offender to go to quarantine.

“I think we are at seven churches across the state who are considering having service in person,” Beshear told reporters. The governor warned that churches should switch to virtual or accessible services by car to accommodate the faithful while protecting public health.

It occurs before Easter Sunday, one of the busiest and most important days in the Christian calendar – but one on which worship has been severely restricted due to the coronavirus crisis. While a number of churches have imposed restrictions on their own, states across the country have continued to impose limits on churches that have continued to serve in person.

“I hear people say,” It’s my choice, “said Beshear, deacon in his local church. “Well, it’s not the person next to you … It’s the only way we can make sure that your decision doesn’t kill anyone else, that your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community. “

Beshear reported another 242 cases of coronavirus across the state on Friday, bringing the total to nearly 1,700 since the start of the epidemic. Eleven more deaths from the virus have brought the death toll in Kentucky to 90.

Paul, who is also a doctor, announced earlier this week that he had tested negative for the virus after being diagnosed and quarantined last month. Since then, he has started volunteering at a local hospital.

Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.