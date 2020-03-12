Raptors players, staff advised to isolate themselves due to COVID-19

Three days after the Toronto Raptors’ game in Utah, the players, coaches and field staff became self-isolated amid the threat of COVID-19.

The Raptors’ 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, apparently the Rudy Gobert center, tested positive for the virus that stops the world of sport. The Raptors have also been tested for the virus and are awaiting the results.

“The safety of our players, staff, fans and the media covering our team is paramount. Although we are disappointed that the NBA season has been suspended due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we fully support the league decision, “said the Raptors. in a statement Thursday.

The Raptors beat Utah 101-92 and as with any NBA game, the players were in close physical contact. OG Anunoby was in a late fight with Gobert, and the two players were kicked out.

The Jazz announced the positive tests moments before they were announced Wednesday night against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The NBA announced shortly after suspending the season. Ligue G followed suit later Wednesday.

“The doctors on our team keep in touch with infection control specialists and public health officials, and we will continue to follow their advice,” said the Raptors.

The team has made two public appearances since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning – the launch of Coach Nick Nurse’s foundation and a Norman Powell bowling event.

The Raptors have stated that according to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with a person who does not have COVID-19 but has been exposed to a person with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk of contracting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow.

Team leaders recommended that people who attended either event “continue to monitor their health, practice social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health care professional in case of symptoms “.