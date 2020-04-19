RCMP identify active shooter in Portapique, Nova Scotia, say multiple victims

The Nova Scotia RCMP have identified the active shooter in the rural community of Portapique, Nova Scotia, as Gabriel Wortman, 51.

They say there are several victims and Wortman is considered armed and dangerous. Police said Wortman is a bald white man who is six feet two to six feet three with green eyes.

“If you see it, call 911. Stay away,” the RCMP tweeted Sunday morning.

Police first alerted the public to a gun incident involving a person with a gun in the Portapique region on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. The RCMP advises residents to stay home and lock their doors.

“Call 911 if someone is on your property,” the Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted Sunday morning. “You may not see the police, but we are there with you.”

Police, firefighters and paramedics traveled to the nearby community of Great Village, about 10 minutes from Portapique, Nova Scotia, where they responded to an active shooter situation that began late Saturday evening. (Shaina Luck / CBC)

RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Lisa Croteau says the public is also advised to avoid the Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road and Five Houses Road area along Cobequid Bay in Colchester County.

Croteau says that the people who live on these streets should if possible “go to the basement, we just have a situation going on, a person with a gun, and we would like everyone to stay safe and we will provide more updates when available. “

Portapique is about 40 kilometers west of Truro, NS A spokesperson for the Colchester East Hants Health Center in Truro said the hospital was closed at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, but was unable to give More details.

Mike MacKay, who lives just off the Glooscap Trail in Portapique, Nova Scotia, said the situation was “very uncomfortable”.

He said he saw police cars on the road to Portapique beach around 11:30 pm Saturday, across the Portapique river, from his home.

“We saw a fire on the road, and we thought that was it. Then we saw a second fire and a third fire,” MacKay said in a telephone interview from his home on Sunday morning.

MacKay said he discovered hours later that this was an active shooter situation. He said he didn’t sleep at all overnight.

“You are on the edge. It’s a small community,” said MacKay. “It becomes quite a concern.”