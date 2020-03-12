RCMP warns of ability to fight terrorism, foreign interference and cybercrime

The RCMP are sounding the alarm about what they call “significant resource challenges” as the demands of its counter-terrorism and cybercrime investigators increase – and warns that if it does not not get help quickly, she may not be able to properly control these files. .

The RCMP has flagged potential problems in a pair of recent reports – its 2020-2021 departmental plan, tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, and its latest financial statements.

“Without sufficient technology, tools and information systems, there is a risk that federal police services will not be able to meet critical operational requirements,” says the departmental plan, which describes the RCMP’s plans for the coming year.

“Overall, there is a risk that without new funding, the federal police force will not be able to meet their already narrow and targeted scope.”

The document indicates that the RCMP federal police unit will focus on high priority investigations related to terrorist activities, foreign interference, organized crime, money laundering, serious and organized cyber criminal activity and to cybercrime under foreign influence.

The RCMP responded by posting the time to the CBC’s request for comment, or answered questions about whether the lack of resources would lead to cutbacks or the discontinuance or postponement of investigations by officials from police.

Unfortunately, we have a history in Canada of waiting for something to go wrong to increase political and fiscal capital in national security and defense. – Leah West, national security lecturer at Carleton University

“Federal police services are working to keep pace with a rapidly evolving criminal threat environment in which technology underpins contemporary criminal activity,” said the force.

“The risks to the safety and security of Canadians are no longer direct and obvious, but are spreading to more insidious and secret threats to our economic and social well-being.”

The RCMP warning comes as Ottawa prepares to provide an update on the state of threats of foreign espionage in Canada. The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians tabled a 180-page report on the government’s response to foreign interference later this morning.

Leah West, a former federal lawyer who is now a speaker on national security issues at Carleton University, said that while the risk of violent extremism inspired by radical interpretations of Islam persists in recent years, Canada’s deadliest attacks came from those who were inspired. by right-wing extremism and the so-called “incel” movement.

“Investigating and preventing the crime associated with each of these movements is not a universal solution,” she said.

“Significant resources and expertise should be allocated to counter each of these unique and obviously growing threats to the security of Canada, which would no doubt put pressure on the RCMP.”

RCMP See Increased Requests For Federal Police Service Records

For months, the force has been pointing to a persistent resource problem in its routine financial updates.

According to its quarterly financial report for December, quietly posted online at the end of last month, government-wide cuts in recent years have put “significant financial pressure” on the national police force.

“With the increasing demand for RCMP resources, particularly national security files, the RCMP faces significant resource challenges,” said the report.

“Growing concerns about terrorism and extremism, cybercrime, demographic change, population growth and rapid technological advances continue to create unanticipated operational needs and increase existing organizational costs.”

The RCMP’s planned spending for 2020-2021 is estimated to be approximately $ 3.5 billion, of which $ 1.5 billion is spent on policing in provinces, territories, municipalities and Aboriginal communities. About $ 900 million is to be spent on federal police services.

It is unclear whether the 2020 budget will include an increase

A spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair highlighted the nearly $ 700 million in funding that the Liberal government has provided to the RCMP in recent years following cuts under the former Conservative government .

“While we are not speculating on what may or may not appear in the budget, we know that the Government of Canada has no greater responsibility than ensuring the safety of its citizens,” said Mary-Liz Power in an email to the CBC.

“Under our leadership, RCMP officers will have the resources and support they need to do their important work.”

Given the fragile economic terrain caused by the global spread of COVID-19, West said it is unclear whether funding for the RCMP will be a top priority in the next federal budget.

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair chats with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki as they wait to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

“The former Minister of Public Safety and the Director of CSIS have already recognized the risk to public safety posed by the growth of these violent extremist movements for Canadians. But in this time of economic uncertainty, I am not optimistic about the political motivation needed to increase spending, “she said.

“Unfortunately, we have a history in Canada of waiting for something to go wrong to increase political and fiscal capital for national security and defense.”

The union leader representing RCMP officers says that members feel pressure between departments, both at the federal level and in the contract police force.

“We have known for years, and we have emphasized for years, that our members are overworked and under-resourced. We therefore need more police,” said National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé .

“You have to wonder if all of these governments really take public safety seriously.”