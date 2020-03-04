RCMP was rejected using face recognition technology-then said it had been in use for several months

Just weeks after RCMP refused to use facial recognition technology, he acknowledged that he had been using Clearview AI’s controversial software for months, collecting billions of personal photos from social media.

A few weeks ago, the CBC Nova Scotia contacted the National Police headquarters to comment on the Canadian police story Using face recognition technology.

“RCMP does not currently use facial recognition software,” a spokesman for National Headquarters answered CBC questions on January 17. “But we are aware that some municipal police in Canada are using it.”

Last week, however, the debate on the ethics of Clearview AI’s “ face recognition technology ” intensified and reports that the company’s customer list had been hacked, indicating that RCMP had been using the technology for at least the past four months. A statement has been issued to confirm.

Troops said the child exploitation unit successfully used the technology to rescue two children.

The statement states that “some units of the RCMP” use controversial technology to “enhance criminal investigations,” but do not say where or how they are used.

RCMP has not responded to CBC News’s questions as to why the service initially did not use facial recognition technology, which units were using Clearview AI, and for how long.

Clearview AI’s “powerful technology” can uncover items of personal information, such as a person’s name, phone number, address, and occupation, based on information other than photos.

Concerns about later erupted software New York Times Survey It has revealed that more than 3 billion photos have been extracted from public websites such as Facebook and Instagram and converted to a database used by more than 600 law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada.

“The RCMP does not usually disclose the specific tools and techniques used during the investigation process, but has recently begun using and investigating Clearview AI’s face recognition technology with limited abilities, given transparency. You can see that the latest statement of RCMP.

“We also recognize that a small number of units in the RCMP use limited use of Clearview AI trials to determine utilities to enhance criminal investigations.”

MP says “Creeper’s paradise”

A new Democrat, Charlie Angus, has called on Attorney General David Lametti to suspend the use of police facial recognition technology until Congress can study the matter.

“I am very worried that the RCMP is misrepresenting the use of Clearview AI,” he said.

“This is the fact that this is a paradise for stalkers and creepers, and provides police services to Canada using technology with large databases that may have been taken illegally. I do. “

The Office of the Minister of Public Security Bill Blair told CBC News “[s] See the privacy commissioner’s office report on using RCMP’s face recognition technology.

“We are committed to protecting Canadian rights, including the right to privacy,” said the agency.

RCMP is one of the Canadian police recently approved the use of Clearview AI.

By the weekend, Ontario Police had been silent about which facial recognition technology they were using. Free online trial of Clearview AI software since December.

OPP stated that it had ordered officers to stop using the software. An OPP spokesman said he also contacted the Ontario Information and Privacy Commission Secretariat.

City police services in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor, Ont. Reports that the technology was used. Earlier this month, Toronto police said, “Some of the police officers used Clearview AI.” After denying it.

Ottawa Police Service said it tested another system last year (NeoFace Reveal) but no longer uses it.

Screening: why experts are interested in facial recognition technology

Several privacy watchdogs have started collaborating with authors of controversial face recognition technology. 2:42

“There may be reasons for police to use this in a very good way, but it should be under judicial supervision and we need to know what the basic rules are,” said Angus. Told. Access to information, privacy and ethics on the impact of technology on civil society and privacy rights.

“While walking down the street, walking into stores, trolling photos posted on Facebook, the machine-driven artificial intelligence power family barbecue that identifies and misidentifies people, this is my They, as individuals, are at the center of the right to privacy and the right to the public. “

The Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner has initiated an “investigation” to determine whether the use of Mountainties’ facial recognition software violates federal privacy laws. This survey is being run in parallel with another OPC survey and a corresponding survey from states considering Clearview practices.

The RCMP said it would work with Daniel Serien of the Federal Privacy Commission on guidelines on the use of facial recognition technology under Canadian law.