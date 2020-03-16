Real estate brokers opt for virtual open days in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic

Nothing is safe from coronavirus.

As the epidemic continues to impact the daily lives of many Americans, businesses are preparing for a difficult number of weeks (if not months). While many of the companies involved seem obvious (restaurants, bars, cinemas), even immovable the agents are struggling.

New York real estate brokers spoke to the New york post on their current situation. Brokers find it difficult to show their properties when many of their clients fear infection, the report says.

“I had a vendor in Manhattan who said,” I can’t allow anyone who has recently stayed in Italy, South Korea, or China “to enter their apartment,” said David Kong, a vendor. from real estate company Keller Williams NYC. .

He also said at the point of sale: “We don’t have casual spectators because the screening is so tight”. According to him, “we’ve been dealing with this for a few weeks now on Long Island.”

Kobi Lahav also spoke to the New York Post, saying, “On open houses, people don’t shake hands, there is always Purell. Some brokers I noticed refuse to show up right now – do not want to be exposed. “

The current situation has led Kong to start using 3D remote tours on a wider range of locations. Previously, it reserved this type of visit to more expensive lists or to those that might appeal to people from other countries who could not visit in person.

When asked how long he expected the situation to last, Kong told the New York Post: “I don’t think anyone has this crystal ball.”

He does, however, have a positive attitude, saying, “I think it will lead to strong pent-up demand when things get safe again.”