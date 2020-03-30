Rebecca Grant: Coronavirus forces China to restart – rethinking the relationship, from trade to the Olympics

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

After the Americans flatten the coronavirus curve, it’s time to push off another peak: our economic dependence on China, where the ruling Communist Party only cares about staying in power.

The facts are clear. China is not our friend or ally or even a responsible business partner. Currently, between 30% and 40% of global national economic production is affected by the coronavirus production stoppages, calculated the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in a report for the G20.

“Once we are out of this terrible pandemic, it is imperative that we all rethink this relationship,” British politician Iain Duncan Smith told the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi is petrified that after this hell, the United States and others will turn their backs on globalization. In a March 26 letter to the G20, Xi pledged to increase active pharmaceutical supplies and pleaded with G20 countries to cut tariffs and keep trade flowing.

Xi’s words do not match his actions. Faced with this global crisis, China has retreated. China has tried to identify the origins of the coronavirus on the American army and on Italy. These inept responses from the Communist Party show that China is not ready to act with honesty or compassion. China wants to claim victory in its “peoples war”, as Xi called it, but it does not want to change anything. Yes, Beijing has sent doctors and masks. But the Communist Party’s two-month cover-up attempt cost lives around the world.

Here is a test for you. In less than two years, Beijing plans to open the 2022 Winter Olympics under the motto “Cheer on pure ice and snow.” Revolting, isn’t it?

Who wants to celebrate with the Communist Party which has waited too long to tell the world the truth about the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan?

In 2015, Beijing without snow was chosen largely because the world still wanted to believe in China.

It is time to completely reconsider China’s role in the world and in particular the economic relations of the United States with China. Decoupling won’t happen all at once, but pharmaceuticals, 5G wireless technology, agricultural policy and of course imports and exports all need a new post-coronavirus look.

Bringing drug manufacturing back to the United States is a top priority. China’s push into manufacturing generic drugs has made the United States – and much of the world – too dependent on unregulated Chinese producers for common drugs like ibuprofen, doxycycline and others.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus ended globalization as we know it: the phase from the day that China joined the World Trade Organization on December 11, 2001, until December 2019, when China has escaped its response to the Wuhan virus epidemic.

Another must-win is blocking Huawei from global 5G dominance through ridiculous price cuts. This battle was considered critical long before the coronavirus, and now it simply has to be won. The risk of trusting Huawei for data capture and vital communications is simply too high.

Prepare for a bumpy agricultural policy. Agricultural exports are already changing. Chinese purchases of American soybeans hit a 15-year low during the price wars in 2019. China still imposes a 68% tariff on pork imported from the United States. Agricultural policy is very complicated, but American farmers should not be at the mercy of Chinese state agricultural enterprises.

The United States can also reduce Chinese imports. In 2019, the top U.S. imports from China were cell phones at $ 64 billion, computers at $ 42 billion, followed by toys and sporting goods at $ 26 billion, with telecommunications equipment and non-woolen garments at $ 24 billion each. Cell phone imports have doubled since 2011. Fashion, home gadgets, electronics, we all have them, but somehow we have done with much less of this stuff from China 10 years ago, and we should still.

We can do it, friends. Canada and Mexico were America’s two main trading partners in 2019, with China ranking third in total value, which represents exports and imports combined. Our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, are truly the most important partners, accounting for 30% of total US trade compared to 13.5% for China.

While Washington will have a lot to consider, it is becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus ended globalization as we know it: the phase from the day that China joined the World Trade Organization on December 11, 2001 , until December 2019, when China escaped its response to the Wuhan Virus Epidemic.

China has learned little from 18 years of good treatment by the major world economies. Little has changed since 2007, when China detonated one of its own orbiting weather satellites, creating 3,000 space debris that remains a problem today. Don’t even get me started on China’s illegal air bases in the South China Sea, their new nuclear weapons, and their forays into Central and South America.

I hope that the 2022 Olympic Games will move to Norway and that before the first alpine ski race, the United States and its allies have flattened the curve of China’s rise and intrusion into economic life western.

