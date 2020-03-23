Rebel Coronaviruses from France to Florida

Young German adults organize “corona parties” and cough towards the elderly. Spanish the man lets a goat go for a walk to bypass containment orders. Of France at Florida at Australia, kitesurfers, students and others invade the beaches.

Their disregard for foreclosure warrants and scientific advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic has prompted authorities to crack down on people trying to escape cabin fever caused by viral restrictions. In some cases, rebels of the virus are resisting – threatening the police while officials express outrage at public gatherings that could spread the virus.

GERMANY BANS MORE THAN 2 MEETINGS TO CONTAIN A CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

“Some consider them to be little heroes when they break the rules,” said French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. “Well, no. You are a fool, and above all a threat to yourself.”

After days of non-compliance by people refusing to stay at home and venture only for essential tasks, France sent security forces to train stations on Friday to prevent people from going to their homes vacation, potentially carrying the virus in the countryside or on the beaches where medical facilities are located. less robust. The famous Parisian promenade along the Seine was closed and a night curfew was imposed in the French Mediterranean city of Nice by the mayor Christian Estrosi, infected with the virus.

Florida officials have closed some of the state’s most popular beaches after images of noisy college crowds during the spring break appeared on television for days amid the growing number of deaths worldwide, which exceeded 13,000 on Sunday. Australia closed Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach after police were shocked by photos of the crowd.

ITALY CLOSES ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES LIKE THE REST OF EUROPE THE HUNTERS ARE DOWN IN A GROWING GROWTH OF CORONAVIRUSES

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that people between the ages of 18 and 49 made up more than half of the state’s coronavirus cases, warning them “you are not Superman and you are not Superwoman “.

Many people did not comply with the social distancing recommendations to stay away from each other in New York City’s vast network of parks before the ban on grouping that takes effect Sunday evening, said Cuomo.

“You can end up hurting someone you love or inadvertently hurting someone. Social distance works and you need social distance everywhere, “Cuomo warned.

FRANCE MAY EXTEND 14-DAY CORONAVIRUS PROHIBITION AND REGULATE IDIOT BREAKING RULES

As new cases of coronavirus in China fell to zero for several days in a row, the chief medical officer of the Wuhan International Clinic was alarmed by those who elsewhere refused to follow the rules to contain the virus. Dr. Philippe Klein said that people should view the containment of tens of millions of people by China as an example to be imitated “with courage, patience and solidarity”.

“I urge you French people to apply the rules in our own way,” said Klein, who is French.

Worldwide, more than 307,000 people have been infected. For the most part, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But it can cause more serious illnesses in others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems. Some 92,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, where the virus first struck late last year.

Rebel viruses tend to range from agitated teens to wealthy adults who can make it to their homes. Even in Italy, where the number of deaths from viruses has exploded beyond last week in China, authorities are still trying to prevent people from going out for air, the sun and visits with friends to escape to locked up lives.

FLORIDA SEN. SCOTT: “THE SPRING BREAKERS FORCED THE CLOSURE” OF THE BEACHES

The French farmers’ markets where people gather to buy food have posed a particular challenge for the police who are trying to keep people away from each other within the recommended 2 meters, as well as neglected urban housing projects where the authorities’ mistrust and disobedience are profound. .

In Clichy-Sous-Bois, a Paris suburb where national riots sparked by allegations of police harassment broke out in 2005, someone bit a police officer trying to enforce detention rules, said Linda Kebbab, spokesperson for ‘a police union. And a large crowd threatened to spit on officers who had planned to disperse them in the city of Lyon, to the southeast, but who left instead, she said.

In the state of Bavaria in southern Germany, Governor Markus Soeder lamented that “there are still corona parties, there are young people coughing against the elderly and shouting corona for fun and above all, an incredible number of groups are forming. “

FOUNDED AUSTRALIAN BEACHES OFFER NEW RESTRICTIONS TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

The Spanish national police, which has the second highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe after Italy, uses helicopters to locate groups of people meeting outside. Agents are then dispatched to interrupt the rallies.

Spanish police have also highlighted examples on social media of what people should not do in public during the country’s state of emergency. In the south-eastern part of Murcia, they published a video of the police arresting a person waddling outside in a full dinosaur costume and tweeted that the animals can be walked by the owners, but that “having a Tyrannosaurus Rex complex is not “allowed”.

And in Catalonia’s northeast region of Spain, police released a photo of a man walking a goat on a leash, apparently trying to take advantage of the exception of walking pets.

France Now Has 100,000 Street Security Officers Who Impose Fines Amid New National Stay-at-Home Mantra and Warn Authorities That The Two-Week Lock Out Of The Country Could Be Extended If The Rate country infection continues to increase. More than 1.7 million checks have been carried out in the past five days and more than 22,500 people have been fined, the interior ministry said. France had more than 16,000 confirmed infections and 674 deaths on Sunday.

In Greece, the Prime Minister tried to convince people to say at home, warning citizens that future measures to prevent viruses depend “on our behavior”.

But after Florida officials closed some of the state’s famous beaches, some businesses were still trying to attract tourists, including Clearwater Mega Bite Shark Boat, a 40-foot (12-meter) ship with a shaped bow. shark snout sailing the Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida.

The boat can carry 50 passengers but the owner limited trips to 10 to comply with federal advice. Only four people signed up for a trip on Saturday, said an employee named Chase who answered the phone but refused to give his last name.

“Normally, we would be excited this weekend,” he said.