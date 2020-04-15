Recorded Vote Becomes Unlikely Coronavirus Victim on Capitol Hill

the coronavirus pandemic has made an unlikely victim at Capitol Hill: the custom of roll-call voting.

This week, the House and the Senate officially delayed any semblance of a regular session until at least May 4. Probably later. Congress could still try to pass legislation with a limited crew on hand in an emergency. But social isolation does not lend itself to bringing several hundred people into the same room at the same time during the vote of the House and the Senate. It is unlikely that there will be any roll-call votes in Congress anytime soon.

But let’s take a look at another coronavirus victim associated with the Capitol Hill vote.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fifteen minutes. This is the duration of a standard roll call vote in the House of Representatives. Fifteen minutes for a vote in the United States Senate as well. However, it should be noted that the Senate does not have an electronic voting system. Senators enter the room and manually signal with their hands if they support or object to a problem.

But in reality, it is rare that any vote scheduled for 15 minutes in either body really lasts 15 minutes. More like 25 minutes in the house. Votes sometimes stretch a little longer in the Senate, although that is 335 fewer members than in the House.

Part of the reason why votes are long is that Congress is the perfect microcosm of society. There are members who are punctual. For some, arriving ten minutes early is late. And then, you’re always going to have laggards. People who just can’t get together to arrive on time. Already. Not to mention voting on the floor of the House or the Senate.

“One more! One more! One more!” you can hear outside the chamber as a member climbs the stairs and sprints in the chamber, like a sixth grader chasing the school bus.

“One more! One more! One more!” bellowed another member as they stepped out of a nearby elevator and crossed the President’s hall. They wave their voting card as if it were the winning lottery ticket.

DEM LAWMAKERS DEMAND GIVE AMERICANS $ 2,000 PER MONTH UNTIL JOBS RETURN TO PRE-CORONAVIRUS LEVELS

As they say, you try to put 435 or 100 people in the same room at the same time. The saltwater draft sold on the Ocean City Parkway does not extend like a recorded vote on Capitol Hill.

The late representative Steven LaTourette, R-Ohio, often presided over the Chamber in large votes. At a 2007 hearing on voting practices in the House, the Ohio Republican cautiously observed: “The same people who were late to vote 15 years ago are the same late today ‘hui.’

– Nuff said.

Recorded votes are about the two most important things about Capitol Hill. When it comes to a vote itself, Congress distills the quintessence of difficult global politics into a bland binary choice. Yes or no. Yes or no. Either, or. There is no convention in Congress that says legislators can propose amendments to bills. There is no promise that their pet laws will make it law. No commitment that members even deserve a committee assignment. The only thing guaranteed in Congress is the right of members to vote on the floor of the House and the Senate.

But there is another important reason why the House and the Senate often lengthen the votes. And he has nothing to do with the delay. There is a hidden, less obvious goal.

The Congress is a gigantic and complicated place. 541 members in total, including the six non-voting delegates to the House. Thousands of helpers. Hundreds of journalists. Several thousand lobbyists. Members float around the Capitol complex all day, quadruple-Reserve. They rush upstairs for a vote, at the Senate steps for a photo with a school group, then rush to the Senate dining room for a ham sandwich. A little later, they reserve it at the Rotunda Russell for a live television tube. It never stops. Members don’t have much time to get to know each other. Discuss. Talk. Understand what makes each other vibrate.

The same goes for leaders of Congress. They need time to speak to MPs to see what problems they may have with the legislation. Is there a problem in committee that requires special attention? Maybe the member needs help campaigning at home because they are dealing with personal matters.

The House and Senate floors are part of the social club, the therapy session, the locker room and the legislative crucible. It is one of the few places where members have face-to-face conversations on both sides. This is where the gears of government turn, making things happen. Watch lawmakers gather near the back of a house or in the well during a vote. It’s negotiation. Give and take. Find a consensus. Understand what the other side is doing. Speech is where members go to get things done. Get support for their amendment. See if someone from the Great Plains will co-sponsor your bill. Join us to sign your letter to the secretary of the HUD. See if this Northeast member will even join you for a round of golf so you can discuss things over a 19th hole beer.

Leaders sometimes hold an open vote so they can deploy their whip teams to find members on the floor and get a good vote count on an upcoming bill. Sometimes management deliberately add a procedural vote or two in a voting sequence so that they can spend more time speaking to members to understand their concerns about the legislation or to ensure that the counting of votes is flawless.

There is no substitution for face to face contact between members. Certainly, lawmakers can accomplish a lot on phone calls and sometimes, by video conference. But heart to heart in the majority office or serious conversation in the locker room, word of mouth, is what grows the machinery of Capitol Hill.

As a former member told Fox, it is essential that lawmakers be around each other to pick up on clues and non-verbal nuances. You can’t trade 231 years of Congress DNA for Zoom.

Fox was informed in early March that the Phase Two coronavirus bill continued to be a problem, as it was difficult to get all the parties in the same room to negotiate. Then Congress finally put together the $ 2.2 trillion phase three bill. Want to spend a few trillion more without lugging everyone in the same room? Legislators and aid workers alike want to be in the same room soon to negotiate this legislation? Is it even safe to do so? Certainly, the leaders of Congress and the White House were not negotiating these deals on the floors of the House and the Senate. But this highlights the fact that it is much more difficult to conduct the nation’s activities on Skype.

It’s simple. Which is more satisfying? Do you prefer chatting with your best friend, glass in hand, in a comfortable wine bar? Or, huddled on the sofa, a glass of wine in hand on a Friday evening for a happy hour Zoom? That doesn’t mean anything about security issues. An hour of “hacking” Zoom?

The floors of the House and the Senate are transactional places. A roll call vote may be the objective that attracts members to speak. But it’s what happens around the vote that is often more important than the vote itself. And that is why it is now difficult to get things done at Capitol Hill.