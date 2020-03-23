Recovery plan for the coronavirus in the Senate: What does it contain

Senate attempts to negotiate deal for nearly $ 2 trillion stimulus package to provide health care and economic aid to the midst of coronavirus epidemic and national closure of American daily life.

Here is an overview of the highlights of what should be in the package, although details may change as negotiations continue.

Checks and unemployment

The package would provide direct financial assistance to Americans in the form of stimulus checks sent to many Americans. The proposal would include a one-time payment of $ 1,200 per adult, $ 2,400 per couple in the United States, and up to $ 3,000 for a family of four.

The Republicans demanded minimum payments of $ 600 from the Americans, and aid would be gradually reduced to income thresholds of $ 75,000 for individuals and $ 150,000 per couple. In addition, there would be payments of $ 500 for each child.

It would establish much more generous new unemployment benefits by adding $ 600 per week to regular state benefits for up to four months and provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits to 39 weeks of regular unemployment insurance until end of 2020 if they were sidelined by the trigger. The coverage would be retroactive to January 27 and the coverage would be extended to “concert” workers and independent contractors.

Support for small businesses

It is estimated that $ 350 billion would be provided to small businesses to continue to pay. Businesses with 500 or fewer employees could get up to $ 10 million each in small business loans that can be repaid to maintain paychecks. The program would provide 8 weeks of assistance through federally guaranteed loans that qualify employers who maintain the wage bill; if they do, other costs such as mortgage interest, rent and utilities would be waived.

Funding for public health

The bill includes an additional $ 242 billion in additional emergency funding to fight the virus and strengthen safety net programs. This includes money for food stamps, infant nutrition, hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control, and public health and transportation agencies. The figure went significantly higher during discussions this weekend.

The measure includes $ 15.6 billion to increase the food stamp program, which helps feed about 40 million low-income people a year. Its annual budget is around $ 70 billion. A bipartisan package should provide much more.

Loans to large companies

Arguably the most controversial aspect of the proposal, the original GOP plan included $ 208 billion in loans to larger companies like airlines, which should be repaid, and one; a version released this weekend demanded $ 500 billion.

The leaders are still negotiating the final number and how the money would be provided by the administration and the guarantees to avoid abuse. It delays the payment of social charges by employers, who could defer the payment of their social charges 2020 until 2021 and 2022.

With the specter of 2008 government bailouts still looming, Democrats say the deal provides too much support for big business with little oversight and not enough for American workers. Parliamentary minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Also wants new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emission standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits.

Many Democrats have complained that the humanitarian aid project did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and failed to curb the “slush fund” project 500 billion dollars for companies, declaring a ban on share buybacks by companies. are low and executive compensation ceilings would only last two years.

Republicans accuse Democrats of using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to push independent political agendas, McConnell accusing Democrats of trying to extract airline concessions on their “carbon footprint”, with the economy in balanced.

“They should be embarrassed,” he said. “Now is not the time for such nonsense.”

Schumer replied that they had received an exclusively Republican bill.

“We democrats are trying to get things done, not making partisan speech after partisan speech,” he said.

Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.