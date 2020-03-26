Reese Witherspoon says she tries to `` wait '' with her family during quarantine of coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Self-quarantine, as is the case with many, is an adjustment Reese Witherspoon and his family.

The star of “Walk the Line” recently opened Miley Cyrus“Instagram show”Bright minded, “Discussing her time at home with her husband, Jim Toth, and the couple’s 7-year-old son, Tennessee, and their children Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, about his relationship with ex Ryan Phillippe.

“I try to be patient and they try to be patient with me, but we’re only on day 11,” said Witherspoon, 44, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she added.

The actress explained that although Tennessee is happy to have her two brothers and sisters at home, Deacon is sad to be separated from his girlfriend and Ava who misses her college days is “frustrating”.

“I think a lot about people coming back from college. It’s a time when you’re trying to individualize, “said Witherspoon.” You actually have to get away from your parents’ ideas, you have to get away from their structure, from their routine, create your own. And now you have to go back. And it must be so frustrating to lose that independence. “

Witherspoon explained that she and her family members established house rules for dealing with five different people, all trying to work in the same house.

“I think it’s really important to designate the space. My husband and I both work at home and the three children go to school online, “said the actress, who also works as a producer.” So everyone has a room that has a small space and there is a privacy sign, so when the privacy sign is on and your headphones are on, you can’t interrupt. You must have rules. … It is really important to post them on the wall for your family, just so that we respect everyone’s space. “

The Oscar winner said that during the most emotional times, she appreciates that her family is there to hug, but that she also turned to her friends for support.

“I have five girlfriends and I’m just going to text one of them,” said Witherspoon. “We try to connect every day.”

In the mid-40s Witherspoon, who plays and produces “Small fires everywhere” announced on Twitter that his new miniseries released its first Hulu episodes a day earlier and is currently airing online.