Regal Princess Cruise Ship workers test negative coronavirus in Florida

Two crew members on board the Regal Princess tested negative for the coronavirus after the Princess Cruises ship was detained off the coast of Florida for hours Sunday awaiting the results.

It was feared that the crew members may have been infected with virus, officially known as COVID-19, after being transferred more than two weeks ago from Grand princess ship in California, where 19 employees and two passengers recently tested positive.

Sunday evening, around 10 p.m., the Regal Princess finally docked at Port Everglades, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The ship was scheduled to dock on Sunday morning, but instead sailed along the coast for most of the day while the Coast Guard delivered test kits for the two employees of Princess Cruises.

The unnamed crew members had recently worked on the Grand Princess, which was languishing off the coast of Northern California since Thursday because of the coronavirus. Among the 3,500 people from 54 Grand Princess countries, at least 21 would have been infected with COVID-19.

Now, the ship was scheduled to dock at the port of Oakland on Monday, with American passengers who would later be transferred to military posts for quarantine.

As for the Regal Princess, the CDC cleared the ship to enter the port after the coronavirus test results returned negative, Princess Cruises said in a statement Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

According to the agency, the first passengers were allowed to disembark about an hour after the ship’s arrival at Port Everglades.

The cruise line also claimed that it did not anticipate that the two crew members of the Regal Princess posed a risk to anyone on board, as they did not have respiratory symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and were much beyond the recommended 14-day incubation period.

It is not yet known how many people were recently on the Regal Princess. The ship has the capacity to accommodate 3,560 passengers and 1,346 crew members, according to Princess Cruises.

The Regal Princess’ next cruise – a seven-day trip to the Caribbean – was also canceled on Sunday. Customers will receive a full refund and a $ 300 refund for one-night hotel expenses, said Princess Cruises.

Also on March 8, the State Department officially warned all Americans to avoid traveling via cruise ships in the wake of the risk of coronavirus.

“US citizens, especially in the underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes an increased risk of # COVID19 on cruises,” the department wrote in a tweet. “Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied entry to port and prevented landing.

Bradford Betz, Frank Miles and Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.