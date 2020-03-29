Religious leaders share message of hope amidst coronavirus epidemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

With fear and anxiety at apparent heights for many in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, more people are turning to Faith leaders for the answers.

Fox News has contacted several religious leaders to find out what they are saying to strengthen others in these uncertain times amid the coronavirus epidemic. These are their answers.

Rev. Franklin Graham

Evangelist Franklin Graham is President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization.

“It is an opportunity for people to turn their hearts to God,” Billy Graham’s son told Fox News. “I want everyone to have the peace that comes from knowing that their sins are forgiven and that they have the hope of Heaven.

This wonderful message is for a world that is scared, scared, curled up, not knowing what to do next. There is solid ground and it is at the foot of the cross. You do not need to be afraid when you put your faith and trust in the Son of God Jesus Christ. He loves you, he made you, he knows everything about your life. He is with us when we go through the storms of life. “

Pastor Jentezen Franklin

Jentezen Franklin is the senior pastor of Free Chapel, a multi-campus church in Georgia and California, and a successful author.

“God does not want us to live in chronic fear. God loves brave people who choose faith over fear, “said Franklin.” The command most often given in the Bible is “Do not fear.” But this command is always associated with the most often given promise “because I am with you”.

He added, “It is time for prayer in America and the Bible was written for times like these. How do you choose faith over fear? If you want to avoid despair, keep praying, keep trusting God and keep encouraging each other. times never last, but hard people do. “

Pastor Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie is an author, evangelist, pastor, and founder of Harvest churches in California and Hawaii, and Harvest Crusades.

“We have to remember that God is bigger than the coronavirus,” said Laurie. “You may know Jesus, but you will never know him deeply until he comes to you in the midst of the storms of life. COVID-19 is a massive storm that we are all going through. You better be in a storm with Jesus than anywhere else without Him. “

Rabbi Sam Bregman

Rabbi Shlomo Zalman (Sam) Bregman, founder of the Jewish Executive Learning Network and internationally renowned Torah scholar.

“There is a spiritual truth that times of hardship offer the opportunity to achieve disproportionate and disproportionate personal growth, more than in good times,” said Bregman. “While it may seem right now that God has placed us in the dark, the challenges we face individually and globally are his way of revealing to us unparalleled opportunities for growth, giving and coming closer to him.”

Ravi Zacharias

Ravi Zacharias is a Christian apologist, author and speaker. He is the founder of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries.

“We must combine our faith and trust in God with wisdom and common sense,” said Zacharias. “Trusting God does not mean that you are careless in what you do – you have to protect your children, you have to protect your family and the elderly are the most vulnerable – these are the ones we have to protect.

“What we have to avoid are often the two extremes that happen – panic and fear on the one hand, and total indifference on the other. In America, we get so used to comfort, we get so used to quick responses, we get so used to fast data and analysis and all of these things that when we find out that something is out of our control, it’s very intimidating. I would tell people to be sober about it, don’t Don’t be cavalier about it, and always make sure that your life and your relationship with God and with your family are solid. That is what counts at the end of it all. “

John piper

John Piper is a Christian author and teacher, founder of “Desiring God” and pastor emeritus of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Minneapolis.

“No fear, no anxiety, supernatural peace, supernatural contentment in all circumstances, horrible or happy: that’s what God offers,” said Piper.

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Bishop T.D. Jakes is the senior pastor of The Potter’s House, a 30,000-member church in Dallas. He is also the author of nearly 40 books, including The New York Timesbestseller, “Destiny: Step into your Purpose”.

“We have recognized that there is more to unite than to divide,” said Jakes. “We have discovered what we should have known without this problem: that we need each other. That we are better together than we are separated … it is possible that God calls us to a place of unity that nothing can help. ‘someone else couldn’t do it before… we just forgot to be nice.’

Pastor Bill Johnson

Bill johnson is an author and senior pastor at Bethel Church in Redding, California.

“Whenever we find ourselves in difficult times like the one the world is facing right now, there is an invitation to refine our focus and make sure that we are on a solid foundation,” said Johnson. “We have the opportunity to make sure that everything in our lives, including our attitude, our relationships, our relationships with our families and loved ones, is anchored in the best of God for us and for the world around us.”

Judah smith

Judah smith is an author and senior pastor of Churchome, which has offices in Seattle and Los Angeles.

“I think we have the opportunity, in fact, to engage at a deeper level,” said Smith. “We find that being at home, engaging face to face will actually lead us to an interesting place in faith and I think it will change the way we worship.

“This is an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and learn to love your neighbor as yourself,” he added. “I think the home church and the church in smaller environments are going to be a massive trend that will continue for many, many years.”

Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen is an author and pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, which has 52,000 members.

“There is a lot of negativity and reasons to worry and be afraid, but I think that is when we have to make this choice to live in a place of peace and not a place of scared, “Osteen told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” “God, you made us pass in the past and you will make us pass again.”