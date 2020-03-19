Remdesivir: what you need to know about potential treatment for coronaviruses

As the world struggles to contain coronavirus pandemic, experimental antiviral remdesivir is being considered as a potential treatment.

At a press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn described several approaches being tested, such as chloroquine, a drug that has long been used to treat malaria, and remdesivir, which has been tested in at least five separate experiments.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), for example, recently has begun a clinical trial of remdesivir to treat COVID-19. The project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha is the first clinical trial in the United States to evaluate an experimental treatment for infectious disease.

CHLOROQUIN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF CORONAVIRUSES

The first participant in the trial was described by the NIH as an American who was repatriated after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship which docked in Yokohama, Japan, earlier this year. The American volunteered to participate in the study, officials said.

Developed by Gilead Sciences, remdesivir is described as an “experimental broad-spectrum antiviral treatment”. Previously, remdesivir was used to treat humans with Ebola. It has also shown promising results in animal models for the treatment of Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the NIH.

February 26, Gilead Sciences ad the start of two phase 3 clinical studies to assess the safety and efficacy of remdesivir for the treatment of adults diagnosed with COVID-19. “These randomized, open, multicenter studies will enroll approximately 1,000 patients in medical centers primarily in Asian countries, as well as in other countries of the world with a high number of diagnosed cases, starting in March,” said Gilead . “The studies will assess two durations of administration of remdesivir, administered intravenously.”

OXFORD UNIVERSITY SCIENTISTS HAVE DEVELOPED QUICK TEST TECHNOLOGY FOR CORONAVIRUS

Other research on remdesivir includes two clinical trials in China’s Hubei province, said Gilead Sciences. The results of the studies in China are expected in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 236,384 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide, including 10,755 in the United States. The disease has accounted for at least 9,790 worldwide, including 154 in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers