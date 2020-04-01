Rent deferral is not viable in the long term for small businesses hard hit by COVID-19

Spring break was supposed to be a flourishing time for the Vancouver La La’s gift shop.

Owner Kristina Egyed had her two stores well stocked for school holidays, Easter and the Mother’s Day shopping boom.

But in mid-March, she closed her stores because of COVID-19, and she doesn’t know when they will reopen.

Its owner at one of the locations is himself a small business owner.

After 25 years in the retail business, Egyed says she knows how financially vulnerable small business owners are and doesn’t want to make her pay the rent.

“We have a good business relationship and I understand the challenges it faces,” she said.

She uses savings to pay her rent of $ 12,000 on April 1 and has a plan for the next three months.

But other small businesses that are not among those deemed essential and allowed to continue operating during the shutdown of COVID-19 are not as fortunate.

Across Canada, various home orders, business and service closings and bans on people gathering are proving to be ruinous for the retail and hospitality industries.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says many small businesses across the country will be struggling to find their rent this month.

A survey of 10,000 of the 110,000 members of the federation showed that a quarter of them would not be able to pay the April rent at all. Eighty-six percent say governments should provide emergency financial support to those most affected.

“Everyone is stressed”

Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President of CFIB, says the organization has been inundated with calls from desperate business owners who need financial relief, such as lower property taxes or lower funds. emergency to rent.

“Everyone is stressed. Everyone is in crisis right now,” she said.

Bill Holder, a lawyer and partner with Vancouver firm Clark Wilson, says many landlords allow tenants to delay or partially pay April rent. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Bill Holder is used to playing the role of mediator in disputes between owners and occupants.

But he says that these extraordinary times motivate many parties to do what is best for each other.

Holder is a lawyer specializing in commercial real estate with Vancouver firm Clark Wilson and says that some landlords and tenants choose to postpone rent for this month.

“I think most landlords and tenants will likely have a situation in which they can live,” he said. “It will be something like paying all at once at a later date or possibly stretching it over time,” he said.

Accumulating overnight debt

But Jennifer Salt, co-owner of Vancouver’s Italian restaurant Autostrada Osteria, says a rent deferral always means that bills pile up when businesses have no cash.

Revenues at restaurant down about 90% from last year, and even if she can pay the rent for April, she doesn’t know if businesses like hers will be able to start up again if governments federal or provincial do not intervene. in.

“We are accumulating more debt every day,” she said.

Jennifer Salt, co-owner of Vancouver restaurant Autostrada Osteria, says she doesn’t know how the restaurant will be back in operation without government assistance. (Maggie MacPherson / CBC)

She would like to see more government assistance for what she calls “fixed costs” such as rent, taxes and utilities.

The federal government has already pledged billions of dollars in business assistance as part of its $ 107 billion in aid to offset the financial impact of the pandemic, including:

A 75 percent wage subsidy for all businesses with a drop in revenue of 30 percent or more;

The creation of the Canada Emergency Business Account to provide small businesses with interest-free loans of up to $ 40,000, of which $ 10,000 may be forgivable;

$ 5 billion in additional lending capacity to farmers through Farm Credit Canada.

Support was also provided at the provincial level.

For example, New Brunswickers who own small businesses and have lost their income are eligible for a one-time payment of $ 900. In Nunavut, they can apply for a grant of up to $ 5,000. In Alberta, deferrals of utility bills of up to three months are available to businesses, while Quebec has made available $ 2.5 billion in loans.

While some businesses are eligible for federal and provincial tax breaks, the help comes in the form of deferred payments – more debt than simple payments.

CFIB calls for property tax reduction

Jones, from CFIB, says one thing that could make a big difference is reducing property taxes by at least 25%, with the intention of passing the savings on to tenants.

She says that some of the federal government’s existing commitments, such as loans from the Canadian Emergency Business Account, could also be changed to include a forgivable amount of $ 10,000 for rent and other fixed business costs. .

Some companies will be eligible for the 75% wage subsidy announced this week by the federal government to encourage companies to re-hire staff.

But Salt says it doesn’t cost much when restaurants like his can’t operate at normal capacity and can afford to pay their staff.

“These small initiatives seem useful. But what we need is a comprehensive long-term strategy that will take us from now until we reopen,” she said.

Delay rent until 2021

The JJ Bean coffee chain makes the most of its ability to offer take-out options to customers.

The chain has 26 stores in British Columbia. and Ontario, and even with all but 10 closed, rent is still due.

The JJ Bean coffee chain has 10 out of 26 stores open, but many have limited hours and meet physical distance guidelines. (Tina Lovgreen / CBC)

Owner John Neatte owes more than $ 266,000 in rent for the 26 locations for the month of April – a period in which he expects to earn only 10% of his normal income.

He has reached an agreement with most of his landlords to delay paying rent for the next three months until 2021, when he hopes he will be able to pay.

“Every businessman is trying to move forward, and almost everyone I know has leverage. They have huge loans,” he said.

“And it’s the thing that scares.”