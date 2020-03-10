Rep. Jeffries blames Trump for escaping to golf course during coronavirus crisis

The Speaker of the House Democratic Caucus castigated President Trump Tuesday for retiring to his Mar-a-Lago golf club with his “billionaire boys club” during the coronavirus crisis and then accusing the Democrats of not doing enough.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries challenged Trump’s tweet accusing Democrats of not doing enough to respond to the economic effects of the spread of the virus before retiring next week.

“Donald Trump was in a Florida golf course with the billionaire boys’ club in the midst of a global epidemic,” said Jeffries, D-N.Y., When asked of Trump’s critics. “So we are not going to receive a lecture from Donald Trump on leadership when he failed to show a sparkle in the middle of this whole crisis.”

Trump wants Congress adopt economic recovery measures to stem the economic bleeding from the coronavirus epidemic, including lower payroll taxes, help for small businesses, and help for hourly workers who could get sick.

The House and the Senate have already adopted an $ 8.3 billion aid program to stimulate the American health care system to respond to the virus. Democrats said on Tuesday that any economic stimulus package should focus on workers, such as extending sick leave, unemployment benefits, food aid and access to health care.

Their proposals had just been finalized and President Nancy Pelosi of California and other Democrats doubted that a vote would be ready this week before leaving Washington for a scheduled break.

“In other words, it’s gone on vacation for the Democrats to do nothing,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “It’s been history with them for a year and a half!”

Trump spent the weekend at his Florida golf club where wealthy Republicans huddled for a fundraising retreat. He went to the Capitol on Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans about plans to cut payroll taxes.

“We already have a coronavirus that has already killed thousands of people around the world,” said Jeffries. “We have a stock market that is in free fall. We may be heading into a recession. And Donald Trump wants to lecture us when he spent the weekend in his Florida golf course.”

The House is expected to be suspended next week while members of Congress work in their districts.